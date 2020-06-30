Pregnant Woman Was Murdered ‘In Dead of Night’ by Jealous Ex, UK Trial Jury Told

In June 2019 a heavily pregnant woman was attacked in her own home in south London by a knife-wielding assailant. Kelly Fauvrelle, 26, died and her unborn child lost its fight for life a few days later.

A jealous ex-boyfriend stabbed to death his former partner, who was eight months pregnant with his baby, after she formed a relationship with another man.

Aaron McKenzie, 25, denies murdering Kelly Mary Fauvrelle at her home in Thornton Heath, south London and has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of their baby, Riley, and possession of an offensive weapon.

This morning we heard the sad news that baby boy, Riley, the son of murdered Kelly Mary Fauvrelle has died in hospital. Our thoughts remain with his family



Detectives investigating the murder of his mother in #ThorntonHeath have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to trace pic.twitter.com/VLia7gVV49 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 3, 2019

​On Tuesday, 30 June, prosecutor Duncan Penny QC told a jury at the Old Bailey that Kelly was attacked in bed at her home in Thornton Heath, south London, in the “dead of night” on 29 June 2019.

Mr Penny said: “At 3.15am an intruder broke into her bedroom through patio doors at the rear. That intruder proceeded to launch a vicious and cowardly attack. He inflicted 21 stab wounds. In the process the intruder not only murdered Kelly Fauvrelle but also killed inflicted fatal injuries on Riley, her unborn child. That intruder was this defendant.”

He said Kelly suffered “catastrophic” injuries and paramedics who arrived at the scene decided to carry out an emergency Caesarean in a bid to save Riley’s life. But four days later he died in hospital as a result of brain damage.

The prosecutor said McKenzie left the scene and “carried on as if nothing had happened”, even taking a driving lesson later that morning.

​Mr Penny said McKenzie stayed at a friend’s house in Thornton Heath on the night of the attack but later claimed he had been asleep at his mother’s home in Peckham at the time of the murder.

Mr Penny said McKenzie, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, told a string of “lies” to police during interviews before he finally confessed.

The jury was told Kelly discovered she was pregnant in December 2018 when she collapsed at her workplace, Royal Mail in Croydon. She was taken to hospital and was informed by nurses that she was pregnant.

But Mr Penny said Kelly told her mother her relationship with McKenzie was “toxic” and she broke up with him on 10 February 2019.

The jury heard McKenzie struggled to accept the relationship was over and suffered from “desperate jealousy” when he learned in June that she had a new boyfriend, a man called Rolander.

CCTV footage was shown to the jury of McKenzie riding his Yamaha motorcycle on the evening before the murder, despite having reported it stolen a week earlier. The prosecution claim he rode the bike to the crime scene a few hours later.

The trial - which is being carried out with social distancing measures in place, including jurors being forced to sit two metres apart - is expected to last several weeks.