Keir Starmer Challenges Boris Johnson to 'First to 50' Push-Up Competition

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson to a push-up competition at the next session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) time.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the opposition leader was asked by Piers Morgan if he could do more than one press up.
"I can", he replied. "In fact I was thinking that at this week's PMQs the first question should be, you know, first to 50".
The hosts then agreed that they would pay "good money" to see the competition take place.
This comes on the heels of an interview with the Mail on Sunday where Johnson warned people not to break social distancing rules, which remain in place despite loosening lockdown regulations.
"You may think that you are immortal, that you won’t be a sufferer, but the bug you carry can kill your family and friends", he said.
Boasting about his strength during the interview, the prime minister began doing press-ups in his office saying that he is one of "many, many people" who had "made a very full and healthy recovery".
"I'm as fit as a butcher's dog now," he added.
The Prime Minister was struck with the coronavirus in late March and spent time in hospital throughout April.
