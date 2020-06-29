Register
06:09 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Revolver

    MI5 Ignored Plot to Kill Edward VIII Despite Would-Be Assassin’s Warnings, His Memoir Says

    © CC BY 2.0 / David Trawin
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/41/1079744142_0:173:3083:1907_1200x675_80_0_0_44458ac9588bbfdef52ed3a013d84615.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006291079744131-mi5-ignored-plot-to-kill-edward-viii-despite-would-be-assassins-warnings-his-memoir-says/

    The man who pointed a loaded revolver at King Edward VIII in July 1936 was dismissed as a mere attention-seeker. A memoir found 74 years later, which is partly corroborated by MI5 documents, claims that the agency had ignored his warnings, according to the historian who discovered the book.

    MI5 was aware of, but downplayed, a plot to kill King Edward VIII, suggests Alexander Larman, a journalist and historian who claims to have uncovered a written account of the king’s failed assassin.

    Edward VIII, who reigned over the British Empire for less than 11 months in 1936, was returning to Buckingham Palace on horseback on 16 July that year when a man stepped out from the crowd lining Constitution Hill and brandished a loaded revolver just metres away from the monarch.

    No shots were fired, as the man, George McMahon, was subdued by bystanders and police. McMahon, an Irish journalist and petty fraudster, claimed at the trial that he had been paid £150 by a “foreign power” to assassinate the king, and that he deliberately bungled the plan. The court dismissed McMahon’s story as an attempt to draw public attention and sentenced him to 12 months’ hard labour for producing a revolver with “intent to alarm” King Edward.

    However, Alexander Larman says there may have actually been such a plot, and British intelligence was probably aware of it. Larman says he discovered McMahon’s 40-page memoir, titled He Was My King, in the archives of King Edward’s adviser.

    McMahon, whose real name was Jerome Bannigan, wrote that it was the Italian embassy in London that recruited him to kill the king and that he warned MI5 and the then-home secretary, Larman told The Guardian.

    According to the historian, there are declassified MI5 memos of multiple meetings that intelligence agents had with McMahon prior to the assassination attempt, something that appears to lend credence to his account.

    “McMahon’s account corroborates a large amount of previously confidential and sealed MI5 documentation in the National Archives, which reveals that McMahon was also a paid MI5 informant who was passing them information about the workings of the Italian Embassy in his guise as a double agent”, Larman said.

    “McMahon informed MI5 that there would be an attempt on Edward’s life in the summer of 1936, but they ignored his information, dismissing him as unreliable. When this indeed took place on 16 July, it became hugely embarrassing to the country and a cover-up took place”.

    Larman suggested that McMahon’s story was so scandalous that “the best thing the establishment could do was essentially neutralise him as an attention-seeker”.

    He says it is “entirely possible” that MI5 was aware of the planned attempt and was “happy to let him assassinate Edward, thereby removing an internationally embarrassing monarch with believed Nazi sympathies from the throne. Or, alternatively, simply that they were embarrassed by their arrogance and incompetence”.

    Tags:
    assassination plot, assassination, MI5, United Kingdom, King Edward VIII
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse