Register
14:08 GMT28 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Whitehall and the clock tower of the Westminster Palace with the Big Ben bell as seen from Trafalgar Square

    ‘Hard Rain Going to Fall’: Senior UK Civil Servant Reportedly to be Axed Amid Whitehall Revamp

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The UK’s most senior civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill has been reportedly at odds with Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings, and was suggested by sources as a likely scapegoat for a spate of failings amid criticism of Downing Street's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

    The UK’s most senior civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill, who doubles as Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser is reportedly set to announce his departure within days, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

    Seen by sources as part of an anticipated revamp of the civil service spearheaded by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings, Sedwill’s future could be clarified as early as Monday, reported the outlet.

    Earlier on Saturday it was reported that Cummings had recently lambasted “fundamental problems in the Whitehall machine” in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, warning political aides that a “hard rain is going to fall”.

    Whitehall, London
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Howard Lake / Whitehall SW1 road sign
    Whitehall, London

    Downing Street has been mulling an outsider to replace Mark Sedwill, claimed sources cited by The Sunday Times, suggesting “someone from the business world”.

    It is also believed to be understood that if Sedwill loses his position of Cabinet Secretary, he will give up the role of National Security Adviser as well.

    “He is a career securocrat and I expect will either step back into the national security role — which I think is unlikely — or step back completely. He’s not at heart an administrator,” a source is cited by The Sunday Times as suggesting.

    According to The Sunday Telegraph, the UK civil service chief is aware he has “lost one half of his job”.

    “He is fighting to keep the national security one but they want to take everything off him,” the outlet reports.

    ‘Suggested Scapegoat’

    The future of Britain’s most senior civil servant, who has held the post of cabinet secretary since 2018, sparked speculations as on 26 June Downing Street refused to confirm that Mark Sedwill would serve as cabinet secretary in 2021.

    Sedwill was reported as having increasingly been at odds with Cummings and suggested as a scapegoat amid public inquiry into how the government handled the COVID-19 pandemic, including shortcomings in areas such as testing and tracing capacity and equipment supply.

    “Mark has been at the heart of all the decision making, the good and the bad. I can’t see how he escapes a lot of the blame when the inevitable inquiry begins,” an official was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

    The Cabinet Office declined to give an official comment, issuing a statement that said:

    “The cabinet secretary continues to work closely with his senior team to ensure the government receives the best advice.”

    Johnson to ‘Reset’ Government

    The developments come as Boris Johnson announced a looming overhaul of Whitehall on 27 June, with three strategic committees to be set up, focusing on domestic, international and economic priorities, as the Prime Minister seeks to “reset” his government in the wake of the pandemic to shift focus on post-Brexit issues.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the M&S clothing department and other retail outlets in Westfield Stratford to see the COVID-19 measure taken before reopening tomorrow, in London, Britain June 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the M&S clothing department and other retail outlets in Westfield Stratford to see the COVID-19 measure taken before reopening tomorrow, in London, Britain June 14, 2020.

    The committee structure had been chosen by 10 Downing Street after “the successful model that the Government has been using during the coronavirus response, as well as to deliver and implement the British public’s decision to leave the EU”, government sources were reported as saying by The Telegraph.

     

    Related:

    UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Britain Ready for 'Australia Terms' of Brexit if No Deal Reached
    'Not Such Fans': Boris Johnson in 'Tense' Clash with UK's Top Civil Servant - Report
    Labour’s Starmer Outstrips Johnson as ‘Preferred PM’ Over Disapproval of Handling of Pandemic- Poll
    UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations
    Tags:
    Whitehall, Theresa May, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, Mark Sedwill
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse