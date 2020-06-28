Prince Charles Reportedly 'Foresaw Considerable Problems' For Royals With Meghan Markle’s Arrival

Heir to the British throne Prince Charles probably foresaw “considerable problems” with Meghan Markle joining the Royal Family, according to Nigel Cawthrone, the author of a newly released book titled "Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace".
“I think he [Prince Charles] likes strong women, but in The Firm there is only room for one Queen”, Cawthrone Told the Sun’s Fabulous, referring to the British royal family’s nickname “The Firm”.
“Harry and Meghan amplified the popularity of the royal family in the way that Prince Andrew and Fergie did at the time”, he continued. “However, for the sake of The Firm he will feel this outcome is better that the monarchy is small in size rather than a constellation of stars in separate orbits”.
The royal author suggested that the Prince of Wales “genuinely made an attempt” to support his son and his wife “as long as it wouldn’t upset other HRH’s”.
“In truth, however, there wasn’t a lot he could do apart from offering moral support”, the writer argued. “He no doubt personally regrets the fact that he won’t see his son and family as much as he otherwise would have. He likes tradition and order”.
According to reports, Prince Charles and his daughter-in-law have developed a strong bond since Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018. Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son was actually the one who walked Meghan down the aisle in the absence of her father.
