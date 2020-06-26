What is Known so Far About Glasgow Stabbing That Left Three People Dead

The central part of the Scottish city of Glasgow became the scene of a bloody stabbing on 26 June as a perpetrator armed with a knife attacked residents in broad daylight. This is the second stabbing attack in the UK in a week, with the previous one resulting in three fatalities.
Here is what is known so far about the tragic incident:
- The attack took place on West George Street in the centre of the city at around 12:00 pm GMT, with a massive police response arriving at 12:15 pm. The response included "around 20 police vehicles, armed officers, sniffer dogs and riot shields", according to media reports.
- Police have provided no official numbers as to casualties, but various media outlets have reported "at least" three people being stabbed to death. The BBC reported that the stabbing victims were found in a hotel stairwell.
- Police said six people were injured in the incident. One police officer was stabbed by the attacker, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson added. The officer is currently being treated for his wounds in hospital.
- Glasgow police reported that the incident has been contained and that the suspect was shot dead.
- There are no details so far about the assailant's identity or motives.
Reaction to the Attack
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by the deadly incident, adding that his "thoughts are with all the victims and their families".
- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the attack "truly dreadful" and called on people to avoid hampering emergency services' work by staying away from the site and not sharing "unconfirmed information". Sturgeon added that she is currently monitoring the situation regarding the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)