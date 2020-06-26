Heavy Police Presence in Central Glasgow Amid Reported Stabbing Attack – Video

A "Serious police incident" took place in central Glasgow on Friday, Glasgow City Council's Traffic Control and Management team (TRAFFCOM) stated. The British media is reporting, citing witnesses, that "multiple" people may have been stabbed in a stabbing attack in broad daylight, but there is no official confirmation so far.
Reports of multiple stabbings in Glasgow City Centre and a potential major incident with upwards of 20 police vehicles, riot shields, armed officers and paramedics on West George Street @LBC pic.twitter.com/3ia4lrmUAy— Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) June 26, 2020
Around 20 police vehicles, armed officers, sniffer dogs and riot shields are on the scene at West George Street in Glasgow. Lots of shouting and huge number of paramedics in hazmat suits @LBC pic.twitter.com/tY30DlToL3— Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) June 26, 2020
Huge police and ambulance response to an incident on West George Street in Glasgow - reports of a police officer being stabbed @LBC pic.twitter.com/IXxHqEzeAQ— Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) June 26, 2020
"I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side - I don't know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was", Craig Milroy, a witness, told the PA news agency.
Major Incident in Glasgow city centre armed Police #Glasgow pic.twitter.com/SVba5VQgNk— RyanGLA (@RyanGLA1) June 26, 2020
Police have confirmed the incident, stressing that the situation has been contained and "there is no danger to the general public", but haven’t provided details on the matter.
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020
