UK Police Officers Attacked While Dispersing Illegal Party in London

Police officers were attacked while attempting to disperse unlicensed music event, held in west London. According to the authorities, the incident occurred near Colville Gardens. Kensington and Chelsea police have commented on the altercation on their official Twitter page.
Officers are at the scene of an unlicensed music event near Colville Gardens, #W11. Objects have been thrown at officers dispersing the crowd. Violence will not be tolerated & units are responding appropriately. This gathering is illegal & we ask anyone in attendance to leave.— Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) June 26, 2020
Police attacked by revellers at illegal rave in Notting Hill as extra officers deployed in Londonhttps://t.co/bmtDGov6v1 pic.twitter.com/wI7U0HQsQp— Sundance Kid (@kiwidane) June 26, 2020
The news comes just a day after 22 police officers were hurt during trouble at another unauthorised music event in the southern part of the British capital.
