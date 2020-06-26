Thousands of Liverpool Fans Celebrate Premier League Title at Anfield Stadium - Videos

Thousands of Liverpool FC fans have gathered outside Anfield stadium to celebrate their first Premier League title in 30 years, chanting and shooting off fireworks in their favourite team's colour.
Scenes at Anfield right now pic.twitter.com/gJsUy4Q3ZB— Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) June 25, 2020
Liverpool fans celebrating at Anfield pic.twitter.com/woQC05phnI— Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) June 25, 2020
According to the Daily Mail, around 5,000 fans took to the stadium on foot and by car before police sealed off the roads around it. However, they were careful to avoid ruining the "party", which continued into the night.
Liverpool are champions of England 🏆— Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 25, 2020
And here's the scenes at Anfield 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aVqiVxOLNj
The scenes outside Anfield as fans celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League for the first time in 30 years! pic.twitter.com/13tnnOpSlL— Jenny Kirkham (@PJ_Kirkham) June 25, 2020
Some fans were seen in tears, while others brought their little children to the stadium.
Up the title winning reds!! 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/dYN13xB5mT— AnfieldUrchin * (@AnfieldUrchin) June 25, 2020
On Thursday, Liverpool's main contender, Manchester City FC, lost their match against Chelsea FC, with the final score 2-1, and the Reds automatically became Premier League champions, even though there are still seven matches left to take place.
