'Utterly Vile': Police Injured Trying to Break Up Illegal Party in London

In an attempt break up an illegal street party in Brixton, London, 22 Metropolitan Police officers were injured and their vehicles damaged on the evening of 24th June.
Authorities were called following complaints from residents about noise and violence, and a dispersal order had been put in place earlier in the day, with officers trying to encourage the crowd to leave – footage widely circulated on social media showing a number of police vehicles being attacked and officers chased.
Four people were arrested for assault and public order offences, and remain in custody as of 25th June.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has condemned the incident on Twitter.
“These gatherings are unlawful, as well as posing a risk to public health and against coronavirus restrictions. The violence shown towards officers is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form,” senior Southwark police officer Colin Wingrove said.
Police later implemented a Section 60 order, which gave officials increased stop and search powers.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said he was in touch with police about the incident.
“Violence against the police will not be tolerated. Large gatherings during Covid-19 are deeply irresponsible and risk others' lives,” he added.
