Blackpool Airport Bans Banner Ad Flights Following 'White Lives Matter' Controversy

Following the kick-off of the Premier League game between Manchester City & Burnley on Monday, a controversial banner reading 'White Lives Matter' was flown above the stadium, resulting in widespread outrage.

Blackpool airports have suspended on Tuesday banner flights after a plane carrying the message “White Lives Matter Burnley” was flown above a Premier League football match.

Stephen Smith, who manages the Blackpool Council-owned airport, said that Blackpool Airport and Blackpool Council are outraged by the incident.

“We stand against racism of any kind and absolutely do not condone the activity. The message was offensive and the action reprehensible".

“The decision to fly the banner was taken entirely by the banner-flying company without the knowledge or approval of the airport or Blackpool Council", he said.

Mr Smith reported the incident to the police and Civil Aviation Authority and explained that banners are not checked before take-off and the content is "at the operator’s discretion".

“Blackpool Airport are investigating the banner operator in question and further action will be taken by the board tomorrow”, he said.

Lancashire police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Following last night's incident where a banner was flown over The Etihad Stadium at the Manchester City vs Burnley FC match please see our latest position. We are looking into the circumstances https://t.co/qMfDAq46ey pic.twitter.com/WBH8BI9kuM — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) June 23, 2020

​The plane is believed to have been operated by the company Air Ads. It flew over the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Monday following the beginning of the Manchester City and Burnley game, ust moments after all those playing took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Burnley captain said that he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" by the banner.

REACTION | "The players are embarrassed, it upset us."



WATCH MORE ➡️ https://t.co/EKu7TGhKsU pic.twitter.com/3nc5cK96eJ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 23, 2020

​As the Black Lives Matter gains moment across the world, in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of US law enforcement, celebrities, and political leaders have expressed their support,

Critics, however, have claimed that if the BLM slogan is not contradictory to 'All Lives Matter', then White Lives Matter should not be considered a racially insensitive term either.