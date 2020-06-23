Register
14:38 GMT23 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This image distributed, Monday, June 8, 2020, by Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police), shows a man identified as Christian Brueckner, at the time of his arrest in 2018, under an international warrant for drug trafficking and on charges of other crimes. British media are saying that German police, who have not named the man, suspect he is the kidnapper of Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old British girl who disappeared on May 3, 2007, from a hotel in Praia da Luz, a resort town in Portugal's Algarve. (Carabinieri via AP)

    Madeleine McCann Case: Portuguese Police Missed the Opportunity to Question German Suspect

    © AP Photo /
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/23/1079602337_0:479:1747:1461_1200x675_80_0_0_e52c74820210495600d70800fcda8e2c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006231079697829-madeleine-mccann-case-portuguese-police-missed-the-opportunity-to-question-german-suspect/

    Three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from a Portugese holiday apartment 13 years ago. In the following years, a huge, costly police operation has taken place across much of Europe which has failed to reach any tangible results. The latest development is focused upon a German sex offender who is currently in jail.

    Portuguese police missed the opportunity to question Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, as he wasn’t home when they called on him, former police chief Goncalo Amaral told Portuguese TV on Sunday night.

    “I have been told by colleagues, who are retired like me, that they had come knocking on the door. That person was not at home,” Amaral said in an interview.

    Amaral, 60, led the official investigation when the three year-old went missing from the Ocean Club holiday complex in Praia de Luz in 2007, but was removed from the case after criticising British detectives.

    Amaral has repeatedly claimed that Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann are responsible for her death.

    In his book The Truth of The Lie, he wrote that the McCanns had faked their daughter’s abduction after accidentally killing her. 

    The McCanns sued Amaral in 2009, claiming that the book was "unfounded and grossly defamatory.”

    The pair were awarded £450,000 in libel damages by a Portuguese court, although this decision was later overturned.

    According to British media, Amaral first claimed last April that a German paedophile who was in prison would be accused of abducting Madeleine.

    He told Portuguese broadcaster TVI, “He's an almost perfect suspect. All that's lacking for him to become the perfect suspect is for him to be dead.”

    Amaral was asked if he believed Brueckner was responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance to which he said, “To answer that question it has to be proven first that an abduction took place.”

    The former detective also claimed that authorities had altered photos of the two-tone VW camper van Brueckner was using at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance. 

    Amaral showed the interviewer Jose Alberto, photos he claims were taken in Portugal of the same vehicle. One had a series of Minion-style characters painted on the front and back of the camper van, while the one handed out by police had no markings on it.

    He claimed it was the same vehicle flagged up in the police appeal.

    “I think it's important to ask why the photo put out by the authorities of the van was altered. Would that vehicle have gone unnoticed in Praia da Luz with those markings on it? I don't think so,” he said.

    He also said that Portuguese police were unaware of Brueckner’s past teenage conviction of molesting a six year old girl in 1994.

    “At the time all we knew was that this man was a paedophile,” he said.

    He also criticised German authorities for wanting to re-examine DNA evidence taken from the McCann’s hire car and holiday apartment.

    He scoffed at reports of a saliva sample being found on Madeleine’s bedspread that could be used as evidence to prove Brueckner’s conviction.

    The saliva, which was reportedly found on the bed where Madeleine was sleeping, has an incomplete DNA profile and has not yet been linked to any suspects of her abduction. 

    This was Amaral’s first television appearance since Brueckner was named as the prime suspect in the McCann case.

    What Happened to Madeleine McCann?

    In May 2007, Gerry and Kate McCann were staying in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal with their three children.

    The couple went for dinner with a group of friends in a nearby restaurant, leaving their three children asleep in the apartment.

    They checked on them throughout the evening but when Mrs McCann returned to the apartment at about 10pm, she discovered Madeleine was missing.

    Her disappearance sparked a huge international search and sprawling investigation that continues to this day. The announcement of this new suspect is the most significant development to date.

    Tags:
    crime, paedophilia, investigation, Germany, Portugal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse