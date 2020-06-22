Register
20:15 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A shopper passes a market stall along Portobello Road in London, Monday, June 1, 2020

    Coronavirus Shielding Scheme for Medically Vulnerable to be Relaxed in UK From 6 July

    © REUTERS / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/86/1079498655_0:0:3116:1753_1200x675_80_0_0_3432e05a5f006e16185e3173ed06141e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006221079691401-coronavirus-shielding-scheme-for-medically-vulnerable-to-be-relaxed-in-uk-from-6-july/

    As the UK slowly eases itself out of lockdown the government have announced plans to allow the 2.2 million people in England who are currently shielding to be allowed to spend more time out of their homes. This comes as the latest scientific evidence shows that infection rates in the community are continuing to decline.

    People with underlying health conditions who are most at risk from Covid-19 will be allowed to spend more time outside their homes from 6 July in England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

    From next month those shielding from coronavirus can gather in groups of 6 people outdoors, while maintaining social distancing and those who live alone or are single parents will be able to form a ‘support bubble’ with another household. 

    People who are undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, have a damaged immune system or have had an organ transplant will continue to receive support from the government till the end of July.

    From 1 August, the 2.2 million “extremely vulnerable people” will no longer be advised to shield, but support will remain available from NHS volunteers and local councils. People will “retain their priority for supermarket delivery slots, and still be able to access help with shopping, medication, phone calls and transport to medical appointments,” according to a government statement

    Those who need to travel to work or cannot work from home will be allowed to return to their workplace as long as it is “Covid secure.”

    “I want to thank all those who have been shielding for so many weeks for their commitment to the shielding programme. I know this has been incredibly tough,” the Health Secretary said.

    “Now, with infection rates continuing to fall in our communities, our medical experts have advised that we can now ease some of these measures, while keeping people safe,” he added.

    Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jenny Harries, said, “The prevalence of the virus in the community is now lower and chances of getting infected are reduced, so we believe it is the right time to relax some of the advice so people can start to regain a degree of normality once more in their daily lives.”

    She advised people to continue to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing to minimise the risk of infection. 

    According to the Guardian, Sue Farrington, the chair of the Rare Autoimmune Rheumatic Disease Alliance, said: "Many people who’ve been shielding told us they have felt abandoned and while an end to shielding is welcome, people are understandably wary and need to know that their concerns aren’t being brushed aside."

    “We’re particularly concerned about people needing to return to work if their workplace is deemed ‘Covid-safe’. Over the last few months people have told us how the guidance for employers is already too open to interpretation. We really need to see specific guidance on how this will be enforced, how people will be protected and how any issues will be addressed.”

    The latest figures show that the UK’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 15, with over 42,000 people dying from the virus and more than 305,000 who have tested positive.

    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse