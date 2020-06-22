UK Interior Minister Says Reading Attacker Acted Alone

The man who attacked people in a park in the British town of Reading on Saturday was acting along, UK Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Monday.
"What we saw here on Saturday evening in Reading was the actions of one lone individual," Patel said.
The minister did not comment on the suspect's origin, neither did she say that reports about him being Libyan were incorrect.
On Sunday, the suspected attacker was identified as Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old Libyan refugee.
The Guardian reported earlier in the day that Saadallah was previously known to security services and the authorities. According to sources cited by the paper, no serious risk was identified after an investigation into him by MI5 last year.
The attack took place in Forbury Gardens in Reading, 65 km to the west of London, on Saturday. According to witnesses, a knife-wielding man approached a group of people and started stabbing them. Three people were killed and three more were injured as a result of the attack.
