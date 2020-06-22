Register
22 June 2020
    A protester holds a placard in support of the NHS in front of the Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament during a march against private companies' involvement in the National Health Service (NHS) and social care services provision and against cuts to NHS funding in central London on March 4, 2017

    UK Gov’t Urged to Ensure Capacity to Deal with Second Surge of COVID-19 to Avoid ‘Swamping’ NHS

    © AFP 2020 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (183)
    101
    As new infections and fatalities have fallen in many countries that have passed the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments have been unwinding some of the rigid lockdown restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the virus, with some health experts voicing concerns regarding a possible second wave of infections in the fall or winter.

    Amid warnings by UK health experts that a second wave of COVID-19 might return in the winter, the government is being urged to continue financing private care and the Nightingale hospitals, largely unused during the pandemic, to avoid overwhelming the National Health Service (NHS), reports The Times.

    Experts insist there is a need to continue funding to ensure there is capacity to deal with any second peak of the respiratory virus. Chris Hopson,
    the chief executive of NHS Providers, representing trusts, was quoted as saying:

    “Trusts will need to keep capacity to deal with a second surge, treat Covid patients and restore normal services such as routine operations.”

    Extra funding was funnelled into private sector medical support and Nightingale hospitals were set up at the start of the coronavirus epidemic to ensure NHS services would be able to deal with the onslaught of cases, said Hopson, adding:

    “The last thing we should do now is start dismantling our defences, re-opening the risk of the health service being overwhelmed.”
    Ambulances at the ExCel Center in London, Thursday, April 2, 2020, that is being turned into a 4000 bed temporary hospital know as NHS Nightingale to help deal with some of the coronavirus outbreak victims in London. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    The expert explained that trusts had been conducting forward planning throughout the past month to accommodate a scenario where a potential second surge of the coronavirus were to coincide with the winter months, typically a challenging time for the NHS.

    “Maintaining the Nightingale hospitals and the private sector for the rest of the year is vital,” insisted Hopson.

    The warning comes as earlier, it was reported by The Guardian that the Treasury was blocking requests from the UK Department of Health and Social Care to sign off on a deal worth £5 billion-per-year to manage the backlog by allowing NHS patients to be treated at private hospitals for regular procedures.

    Currently, private hospitals receive approximately £400 million a month to treat patients for procedures that were suspended at NHS hospitals during the pandemic.

    Care workers and residents of the Scisset Mount Care Home react during the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Huddersfield, Britain, May 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / Molly Darlington
    With many discharged COVID-19 patients reportedly requiring additional care for various virus-related issues, including mental healthcare, the NHS Providers insists that urgent decisions be made on boosting funding for community and mental health services.

    The warnings from health experts come as a poll carried out by the British Medical Association among 7,500 of its members who responded showed that 19 percent were “not at all confident” regarding their ability to cope with a resurgence of the pandemic.

    Some 30 per cent were “not very confident”, while another 44 percent confessed they were struggling with such issues as depression, anxiety, stress or burnout related to their work. “It’s clear that the NHS is in crisis and doctors are fearful and exhausted,” Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the British Medical Association (BMA) chairman, was quoted as saying.

    On 19 June the UK’s coronavirus alert level was reduced to 3 for the first time since the onslaught of the pandemic.

    Previously, it was at level number 4 - meaning the transmission rate was considered to be “high or rising exponentially”.

    The move signifies that while the virus is considered to be “in general circulation”, it allows for “gradual relaxation of restrictions.”

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is expected to announce a range of measures to ease restrictions on hospitality venues and services, such as hotels, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, from the start of July.

