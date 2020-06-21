Register
13:33 GMT21 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson

    Rishi Sunak Reportedly to Urge ‘Higher Standard’ of Handling Spending Issues from UK Cabinet

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/48/1078304858_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e243e3d1b58e1e6ac21c5cbe75016012.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006211079680640-rishi-sunak-reportedly-to-urge-higher-standard-of-handling-spending-issues-from-uk-cabinet-/

    As the coronavirus lockdown is gradually eased in the UK, government ministers have been seeking to get people working again and kick-start the stalled economy, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak underscoring that the top priority is “to support people, protect jobs and businesses through this crisis."

    UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is reportedly to reprimand UK government departments over their handling of spending projects worth tens of millions of pounds, reports The Telegraph.

    "Certain parts of Whitehall", claim sources cited by the outlet, are perceived by the minister as failing to offer sufficiently detailed spending proposals, leaving Sunak "increasingly irritated" ahead of a looming government-wide spending review in the autumn.

    Sunak is cited as being displeased with a number of spending projects overseen by Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock.

    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock chairs the Daily COVID-19 Digital News Conference with Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Professor of Public Health & Epidemiology, Coordinator of the National Testing Effort, Professor John Newton to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Andrew Parsons/10 Downing St
    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock chairs the Daily COVID-19 Digital News Conference with Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Professor of Public Health & Epidemiology, Coordinator of the National Testing Effort, Professor John Newton to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 4, 2020.

    He is expected to write to Cabinet ministers to urge them to adopt a "higher standard" in their management of schemes as the country emerges from the COVID-19 epidemic.

    It is also reported that the Treasury will conduct an audit of each department's finances, with ministers in future required to scrutinise their spending requests closely before submitting them to the Treasury.

    From now on, bids for spending schemes will reportedly require all relevant information on how the money would be spent.

    The Laptop Fail

    Gavin Williamson came in for criticism after procrastinating on a roll-out of a £100 million project unveiled on 19 April, to deliver laptops to disadvantaged children at their homes amid closed schools due to lockdowns imposed over the epidemic.
    At the time, Williamson was quoted as saying:

    "Schools will remain closed until the scientific advice changes, which is why we need to support the incredible work teachers are already doing to ensure children continue to receive the education they deserve and need."

    Many of the pupils, however, have still not received them. The Department of Education allegedly privately indicated the project would be completed fully by the end of May.

    A message in support to the NHS is seen in Westminster, during to the Coronavirus outbreak, in London, Tuesday, April 14, 2020
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    A message in support to the NHS is seen in Westminster, during to the Coronavirus outbreak, in London, Tuesday, April 14, 2020

    Addressing the Commons on 9 June, Williamson said:

    "Some 100,000 of those laptops have already been distributed to the most vulnerable and most disadvantaged children. We took the decision to ensure that children who have social workers are prioritised over and above schools.”

    Defunct Tracing App Project

    Matt Hancock’s Department of Health was lambasted for spending around £11 million on the National Health Service’s (NHS) now abandoned project for a contact tracing app, touted as "crucial" for preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

    After spending three months and millions of pounds on the technology, the government was forced to give up the project.

    Officials acknowledged on 18 June that the NHS tracing app only recognised 4 per cent of Apple phones and 75 per cent of Google Android devices during testing on the Isle of Wight.

    Matt Hancock said the NHS would switch to an alternative designed by the US tech companies Apple and Google.
    The government was unable to state when the technology would be ready.

    Related:

    Rishi Sunak Warns of Recession 'The Likes of Which We Have Never Seen' as UK GDP Contracts
    Businesses Must Start Paying Towards Furlough Scheme From August, Chancellor Rishi Sunak Says
    Tags:
    Android, Android, Google, UK, coronavirus, COVID-19, Matt Hancock, Gavin Williamson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse