Register
12:02 GMT21 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock chairs the Daily COVID-19 Digital News Conference with Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Professor of Public Health & Epidemiology, Coordinator of the National Testing Effort, Professor John Newton to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 4, 2020.

    UK ‘On Plan’ to Ease COVID-19 Lockdown Again From July 4 - Health Secretary

    © REUTERS / Andrew Parsons/10 Downing St
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107938/16/1079381605_0:0:2700:1518_1200x675_80_0_0_33bb3e9cbdb52c3880c97ff7af971dbb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006211079679474-UK-COVID-lockdown-easing/

    With Brits becoming increasingly frustrated at not being able to get a haircut, the Health Secretary’s latest announcement will provide the sound of relief for some. However, as he also made clear, nothing is certain yet.

    Brits could see coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased again in two weeks time from July 4, the Health Secretary Matthew Hancock has announced.

    In an interview with Sky News’ Sophie Ridge on Sunday, Mr Hancock said that while he could not issue any certainties, based on the current trajectory of lower infection rates, “we are on plan” to further ease the lockdown from July 4.

    Mr Hancock said, “We are on plan. We’ll of course be setting out more details of that plan. In the plan it states that on around July 4th we will take further measures if it’s safe to do so.”

    When asked about what those next steps could be, Mr Hancock added that:

    “We talk about hospitality and outdoor hospitality in that plan but there are a whole series of other services especially where you need to be physically close to someone to carry it out like a haircut - a lot of the country does need a haircut, and we need to do that in a safe way. It’s about both what safely can be reopened, but also how we do that in a way that minimises greater transmission.”

    “We're clearly on track for that plan because of the number of cases coming down and the plan does refer to hospitality and some of the other things that are closed that so many people want to see open,” Hancock added.

    He insisted throughout the Sky News interview that the government has a “clear plan for how we get out of the worst parts of lockdown safely.”

    The development comes on the heels of reports that holidays within the UK could be allowed, also from July 4, in order to provide rejuvenation to the flagging economy.

    While Boris Johnson’s government has yet to announce any final decisions, it is widely reported that officials are preparing to tell Brits that a whole range of hospitality venues and services, such as hotels, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, could open again from the start of next month.

    In another change to lockdown restrictions, it is widely expected that Boris Johnson will soon announce that the the two-metre social distancing rule will be reduced to one metre from next week.

    On Friday, Britain’s coronavirus alert level was reduced for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Up until now, the threat level has rested at number 4 - meaning the transmission rate was considered to be “high or rising exponentially.” It has now been set at level 3, which means that it is considered to be “in general circulation” but that there is some room for “gradual relaxation of restrictions.”

    The UK’s hospitality sector has voiced increasingly frustration over recent weeks because of what it says is a lack of clarity from the government on when services can reopen and how the sector will operate in the post-lockdown “new normal.”

    Former Environment Minister Owen Paterson recently told The Daily Mail that, “to have any hope of saving this summer season for our tourist industry, the government must announce this week what the arrangements will be for reopening on July 4.”

    “Ministers can’t leave our holiday parks, hotels and pubs in the dark any longer,” he added.

    Furthermore, Patricia Yates, who runs Visit Britain - the official tourism website of the UK - said that, “we need to know what the plan is. The lack of government guidelines and that uncertainty around the date is causing a great deal of consternation within the industry.”

    It has been estimated that losses in the tourism sector will be about £42 billion this year alone as a consequence of industry stagnation from the coronavirus.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse