Register
22:20 GMT20 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Melville Monument, St Andrews Sq

    BLM Demonstrators in St Andrews Square Demand Removal of Melville Monument

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107967/52/1079675249_0:11:2048:1163_1200x675_80_0_0_8efcf5f79eb84c0795d8473796493a7f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006201079674926-blm-demonstrators-in-st-andrews-square-demand-removal-of-melville-monument/

    The United Kingdom has, alongside the US, become embroiled in controversy surrounding statues of historic figures involved in Britain's former slave trade. Black Lives Matter protesters in Scotland have centered disapproval toward the Melville Monument in Edinburgh's St Andrews Square.

    Hundreds turned out in St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, on Saturday, to demand the removal of a statue of Henry Dundas standing  atop of the Melville Monument.

    The 'Black Lives Matter - Justice for Slaves' demonstration - set to align with other protests across the UK - began just after 12:00 p.m. around the monument that commemorates Dundas, a prominent Scottish politician who in 1792 participated in delaying the abolition of the slave trade.

    John Maclean Society turns out to support BLM at Saint Andrew's Square
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    John Maclean Society turns out to support BLM at Saint Andrew's Square

    Speakers and artists are calling for the removal of the statue, as it honours a figure known his for role in the British Empire's East India Company, which trafficked and enslaved people from Africa, transporting them in the millions to Caribbean sugar plantations. 

    Cries of "Black lives matter!" and "Tell the truth!", as well as singing, could be heard from the large crowd as organisers expressed solidarity with other anti-racism and anti-police-brutality demonstrations taking place in the UK and across the world.

    Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, who spoke at the event, compared the Dundas effigy to the now-deceased UK pedophile and former children's TV host and radio star, Jimmy Savile.

    “This is Jimmy Savile times a hundred thousand. It is a f***ing embarrassment", he said.
    Black Lives Matter Supporters Edinburgh Photo: Jason Dunn

    Lizzie, 27, who helped organise the rally, explained that their aim was to see the removal of all statues across the country that "celebrate" historical figures involved in Britain's slave trade.

    "One thing that I think personally would help to change and shape it for the next generation is to get it in the school curriculum," she said, adding, "I grew up here and I do not remember being taught anything to do with black history in Scotland or the UK. Modern-day racism, nationalism, and fascism is definitely connected".

    "If we don't have this movement, nothing will change. We need to teach the next generation a better way of life".

    While Lizzie opposed the compromise placement of an explanatory plaque on the monument, she said that the removal of the state would not equate to an erosion of history, as Dundas House - originally the private residence of Sir Lawrence Dundas - would remain standing.

    Jason Dunn
    BLM Demonstrators St Andrews, Edinburgh

    As the turnout increased, activist groups representing political groups unfurled banners and placards.

    The John Maclean Society, a Marxist organisation in Scotland, said that they "primarily" came to St Andrew's Square to support the Black Lives Matter movement, but also to point out that "the fight against racism is linked to the fight against capitalism".

    BLM demonstrators in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    BLM demonstrators in Edinburgh

    Ross Walker, an activist for the group, said that "capitalism breeds racism". 

    "British capitalism has very much been based on slavery and the establishment likes to promote patriotism to divide the working class".

    Walker said that he supports the removal of statues of those involved in enslavement but doesn't see it as sufficient in tackling the larger problem of racism in the UK.

    "It's not about this individual statue or this individual TV program. What we want is education about slavery and imperialism". "Conservatives and even Liberals try to make it about culture. What people want is economic justice", he said.

    A heavy police presence cordoned off the BLM rally from a separate counter-rally by a pro-union organisation calling itself 'A Force for Good', led by Alistair McConnachie, the group's founder and director, who was kicked out of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) for his consistent denial of the 20th century Jewish Holocaust in Nazi Germany.

    A Force of Good counter-protestors in St Andrew's Square
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    A Force of Good counter-protestors in St Andrew's Square

    Prior to the protest, a representative of McConnachie's group said in a Facebook live video that his people were “standing up for Scotland and Britain’s proud history”.

    McConnachie read what he termed a 'Dundas Declaration', claiming that "smears" regarding the historic character's role in delaying the abolition of slavery were in some way designed to "change the nature" of British society.

    Using a loudspeaker, McConnachie claimed that Dundas helped end slavery by the latter's use of a "gradual" compromise with those in parliament who otherwise would not have voted for the 1807 bill.

    A Force For Good counter-protestors gather at the Melville Monument in St Andrew's Square
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    A Force For Good counter-protestors gather at the Melville Monument in St Andrew's Square

    McConnachie lauded the history of the British Empire and its Navy in fighting regimes which continued to practice slavery, as some supporters of his group waved a Union Jack and sang 'Rule Britannia'. 

    ​The unionist crowd exchanged abuse with a small section of BLM activists, brandishing anti-fascism banners. Both sides, however, remained peaceful. McConnachie and his supporters were later escorted away by police after being heckled by demonstrators.

    Jason Dunn
    Anti-fascist demonstrators, St Andrews Sq

    A Microcosm of the Nation? 

    Following a large BLM demonstration under Arthurs Seat on 7th June, the Edinburgh City Council voted last week for the addition of a plaque to the Melville Monument honouring those who died as a result of the actions of Dundas.

    The discussion over the statue in Edinburgh reflects controversy which has swept across the UK around statues of historical figures involved in enslavement and colonialism. Black Lives Matter members have toppled and defaced some statues, including the removal of a statue of slaver Edward Colston in Bristol, which was dumped into the river.

    Jason Dunn
    BLM Demonstrators in Edinburgh

    Others defending the statues claimed that they were threatened by crowds of demonstrators. Some noted that that history should not be erased, however uncomfortable the story behind the statue.

    Black Lives Matter protests have again flared up in recent weeks, against racism and police brutality, following the death of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, in the United States at the hands of white police officers. 

    Related:

    'The Most Savage Brit’: As Tech Entrepreneur Backs Decision To Remove Statue, Who Was Cecil Rhodes?
    People Gather in Edinburgh Day After Brexit to Protest Against Boris Johnson - Video
    'Scotland is Not Innocent' Black Lives Matter Campaigners Force Edinburgh to Face its Dark Past
    Tags:
    British Empire, Edinburgh, Slavery, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse