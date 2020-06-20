Jeremy Corbyn’s Brother Charged for Breaching Coronavirus Lockdown Measures

Piers Corbyn has previously hit headlines due to spreading conspiracy theories that claim the UK government is trying to build a “new world order” by way of the coronavirus lockdown, which will see citizens will be injected with microchips for tracking.

The brother of former Labour Part leader Jeremy Corbyn has been charged with breaching Coronavirus lockdown measures after taking part in a protest against 5G technology and the coronavirus lockdown.

Piers Corbyn faces charges under the Health Protection Regulations 2020 - aimed at restricting the spread of COVID-19 - and has reportedly been handed two dates to appear in court, according to the Metropolitan Police. Mr Corbyn is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 24 and August 20 2020.

The development comes not long after the 73-year-old Corbyn was photographed on May 30 being arrested at a protest in Hyde Park, London, against the establishment of 5G telecommunications infrastructure in the UK.

Piers Corbyn, brother of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, also led away in handcuffs after saying 5G and coronavirus pandemic linked, calling it a ‘pack of lies to brainwash you and keep you in order’ pic.twitter.com/8NKgnxYakQ — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) May 16, 2020

Corbyn was carted away by police after he appeared at the protest with a megaphone to tell attendees that the coronavirus outbreak was linked to 5G, and that the lockdown is a “pack of lies to brainwash you and keep you in order.”

Mr Corbyn was allegedly asked by police to leave the demonstration but refused to do so. Subsequently, he was arrested and taken away. Scotland Yard has announced that a total of 24 people have been charged on the similar grounds of attending anti-5G and anti-lockdown protests during the height of the UK’s attempts to prevent the nationwide spread of the coronavirus.

The news comes amidst a spate of Brits being charged in connection with behaviour at protests.

Seven individuals have been charged over attending demonstrations held last week that aimed to protect statues from the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement that has defaced a number of monuments in London in recent weeks. In one incident, BLM protestors wrote “was a racist” on a statue of Winston Churchill in parliament square.

Four of the seven charged have reportedly already appeared in front of the magistrates court, including Andrew Banks, who urinated next to a memorial for murdered police officer, PC Keith Palmer, who was killed by a knife-wielding terrorist during the 2017 Westminster terrorist attack. Banks, 28, was jailed for 14 days after having admitted to the act.