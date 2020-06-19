UK Prime Minister Johnson Defends Rugby Song 'Swing Low' Amid Ban Threat Over Links to Slavery

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the rugby song "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", used as a chant by fans at matches, which could now face a ban by the Rugby Football Union.
"I certainly don't think there should be any sort of prohibition on singing that", Johnson told Sky News.
The prime minister added that people should shift their focus from symbols of discrimination to its substance.
"All these issues that people are now raising to do with statues and songs and so on - I can see why they're very emotive, I understand that...But what I want to focus on is the substance of the issue", he underlined.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
