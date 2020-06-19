Legendary British Actor Sir Ian Holm Passes Away at 88

Sir Ian Holm has died after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, his family announced on Friday.
"He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer... Charming, kind, and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely", the statement read.
The actor, who starred on TV, in movies, and theatre for decades, playing in countless classic productions, films, and TV shows, was known for his iconic role of Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings.
RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying. Thanks for Bilbo, Napoleon (twice), Sweet Hereafter, Big Night, Brazil and, of course the iconic Ash. "I can't lie to you about your chances, but... you have my sympathies." pic.twitter.com/tO9tcydVUK— edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 19, 2020
He also played French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in the TV show "Napoleon and Love", android Ash in Alien, Father Vito Cornelius in The Fifth Element, and many other roles in sci-fi, fantasy, and historical films.
Goodbye, Sir Ian Holm. Most remember him as Bilbo Baggins. To me, he will always be my character ‘the Water Bailiff’ in my 1996 British-made film LOCH NESS. And he taught me everything I know about dark beer. Thank you, Sir, for guarding the Loch and the Shire. @PercevalPress pic.twitter.com/q5LbyXTxr5— John Fusco (@JohnFusco12) June 19, 2020
Numerous fans of Holm have expressed their condolences, paying homage to the actor, and remembering his most prominent and touching performances.
Frodo my lad...— Simon Bartle (@TVSimes) June 19, 2020
I think I'm quite ready, for another adventure.
Rest in peace #SirIanHolm#IanHolm pic.twitter.com/QhoJTpnwhb
Daughter just asked why I was so sad.— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) June 19, 2020
Ian Holm died.
- Who’s Ian Holm?
An actor.
- A great actor?
Yes. A great actor.
Alien. Lord of the Rings. Chariots of Fire. Richard III. RIP. pic.twitter.com/HeJkV8WrvB
