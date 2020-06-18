Register
11:11 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dame Vera Lynn

    British Singer, 'Armed Forces Sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn Dies Aged 103, World Mourns On Social Media

    © REUTERS / Kieran Doherty
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/16/1079651661_0:0:2037:1146_1200x675_80_0_0_0545415eace28a5f392ea7f0f7a60c80.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006181079648617-british-singer-armed-forces-sweetheart-dame-vera-lynn-dies-aged-103-world-mourns-on-social-media/

    One of the UK's most beloved singers with a career spanning over half a century died on Thursday, with tributes from some of the world's top organisations, personalities and charities commenting on on her passing, it was reported.

    Royal Armed Forces icon Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103 on Thursday at her home in East Sussex.

    The renowned World War II singer died surrounded by loved ones, a family statement read, adding: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103".

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences, tweeting that the singer's "magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours."

    ​French president Emmanuel Macron will meet with PM Johnson on Thursday to observe 80 years of the French Resistance against Nazism, where then-leader Charles de Gaulle broadcasted his 'Appel' message in London to Vichy France.

    Dame Vera Lynn: The Legacy Of Britain's Armed Forces Sweetheart

    ​Dame Vera Lynn was born in London in 1917, she was dubbed the Armed Forces 'Sweetheart' for her performances for troops stationed across the world, including Burma and India.

    Royal Albert Hall
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Colin / Royal Albert Hall
    We'll Meet Again: Royal Albert Hall to Host First Closed Door Victory Day Concert Amid COVID-19, CEO Says
    She achieved global success for her songs "There'll Always Be An England", "The White Cliffs of Dover", "I'll Be Seeing You" and many others to help boost troop morale amid one of the world's deadliest conflicts.

    She was also the oldest artist to earn a top 40 album in the UK after her greatest hits album reached number 30 amid the 75th VE Day anniversary in May.

    Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dame Vera Lynn's best known song "We'll Meet Again" was performed in a moving 'virtual' duet with Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins OBE at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

    The duet received critical praise and was the first closed-door performance at the Royal Albert Hall since the German Luftwaffe Blitz in 1940, Craig Hassell, Royal Albert Hall chair chief executive told Sputnik at the time.

    Queen Elizabeth II referenced the song title in a recent speech to Britain, using the famed song title to raise spirits amid the coronavirus lockdown.

    "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," the Queen said at the time.

    Related:

    UK 'Loneliness Minister' Urges Public to Write Letters to Brits in Isolation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
    UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Foreign Office to Merge With International Aid Department
    We'll Meet Again: Royal Albert Hall to Host 1st Closed Door Victory Day Concert Amid COVID-19 - CEO
    Tags:
    World War II, singer, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse