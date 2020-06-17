'Best News': UK Health Secretary Hails Dexamethasone Treatment for COVID-19

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock hailed Wednesday the use of a steroid called dexamethasone for treating coronavirus patients as "the best pieces of news" to date of the COVID healthcare crisis.

Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to fight inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis, successfully reduced death rates by around a third among the patients admitted to hospital with the most severe COVID symptoms.

"It does increase your chances of survival quite significantly," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News.

He mentioned that the R-rate was below 1 in all regions but did not clarify if he was speaking about England or the entire United Kingdom.

Addressing the second wave issue raised by critics of the corona lockdown easing, Hancock stressed it has always "got to be a concern."

Starting from 1 June, the UK has embarked on fulfilling the phased exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown in line with the previously announced roadmap, with the regulations first easing on walks outdoors, in private gardens or public spaces. This week has ushered in the second stage of the lockdown relaxation, which overseas the reopening of non-essential stores, as well as zoos and theme parks, while sending pupils back to classrooms this summer is still an undecided question.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW