Register
04:36 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Two unidentified young migrants get off a bus as they arrive at Lunar House, which houses the headquarters of UK Visas and Immigration, in Croydon, south London, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016

    Whitehall Watchdog Reveals Home Office ‘Has No Idea’ About Size of Illegal Population in UK

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104955/64/1049556480_0:281:5403:3321_1200x675_80_0_0_d2a9ac5b32bc4824eb20a27c2b0e79ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006171079636253-whitehall-watchdog-reveals-home-office-has-no-idea-about-size-of-illegal-population-in-uk/

    New data from the country’s National Audit Office revealed that nearly two-thirds of illegal migrants detained by immigration enforcement authorities are usually released from detention without deportation from the territories of the United Kingdom.

    A report issued on Wednesday by the UK National Audit Office revealed that the policy followed by the Home Office is yet to show effectiveness in persuading people suspected of illegally entering the UK to leave the country voluntarily.

    “The department acknowledges that it had no specific evidence base to support the effectiveness of these measures when they were introduced. It is currently unable to measure whether these activities have the desired effect of encouraging people to leave voluntarily,” the report said.

    Auditors said that the Home Office has not updated its estimate on the numbers of illegal migrants since 2005. The report also showed that two-thirds of immigration enforcement detainees are usually being released instead of being removed from the country.

    The size of the illegal population in the UK was estimated at 430,000 people in 2005. Instead, the Home Office estimate the yearly demand for immigration enforcement activity by 240,000 and 320,000 cases, the auditors highlighted.

    “We have not seen evidence it has tried to actively understand and manage these challenges and it has no strategy across the work of Immigration Enforcement and the rest of the Department to reduce their frequency,” the auditors said in the report. “In the 12 months to the end of December 2019 it released 14,900 (62%) of the detainees whom it intended to remove from the country”.

    The National Audit Office’s report reportedly follows an announcement of the launch of legal action by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission to look into the compliance of the Home Office with the equality law when implementing the “hostile environment” policy, an alternative for the “hostile environment” that led to the Windrush scandal.

    The new policy is aimed to force illegal residents to leave the UK voluntarily through limiting them access to work, housing, benefits and other government-funded services.

    “The Home Office has no idea how many people are in the country illegally and doesn’t seem interested in finding out,” Meg Hillier, chair of the UK Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, said in response to the report, quoted by The Guardian. “It can’t demonstrate that its actions to control illegal immigration are working as intended, and doesn’t understand how different aspects of its work fit together”.

    In 2018, the so-called Windrush scandal revealed that thousands of people had been wrongly detained, denied legal rights, and in some cases wrongly deported from the United Kingdom by the Home Office.

    Related:

    UK Government Confirms Extension of Free School Meals Over Summer Holidays in Dramatic U-Turn
    UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Foreign Office to Merge With International Aid Department
    UK Financier Who Helped Save Barclays in 2008 ‘Thought Qatar Was Paid £66 Mln for Introducing Libya’
    Trust in News Media Collapses Among Right and Left-Wing Voters in the UK
    Faker Than Fiction: How BBC Skripal Poisoning Drama Continued UK War on Reality
    Tags:
    National Audit Office (NAO), United Kingdom, illegal migrants, UK Home Office, watchdog, Whitehall, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse