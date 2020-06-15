Nine Cows Killed After Being Struck By Lightning in Ireland Amid 'June Monsoon'

Nine cows on an Irish farm were killed after being struck by lightning during a heavy storm on Monday, Irish media confirmed.
The cattle in Dunlicky, County Clare, on Ireland's western coast were hit during torrential thunderstorms that have been sweeping the country.
The Irish examiner that passers-by spotted the cows in the field off of Dunlicky Road cliff drive with their "legs in the air" following a series of thunderclaps.
"Just after we passed Dunlicky Castle we saw the cows in the field", a witness said.
"There were a few cars and men in there as well. I think it was nine milking cows we counted".
The owners of the cows are not known. Eight cattle were also struck during a storm in August last year nearby Tipperary.
The country's weather service warned on Sunday of widespread flooding and hail and has issued alerts for large parts of Ireland.
Status orange - Rainfall warning for Longford, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 15, 2020
Met Éireann Weather Warning
Intense thundery downpours today, in excess of 50mm, will lead to surface flooding.
Valid: 12:00 Monday 15/06/2020 to 18:00 Monday 15/06/2020 pic.twitter.com/gB9AWAMbUH
Britain is also poised to be hit by a "June Monsoon" in the next two weeks after the sunniest Spring on record. Scotland, Wales and the north west of England are predicted to be hit the worst by showers and thunder.
