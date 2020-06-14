Register
09:13 GMT14 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The statue of former British prime minister Winston Churchill is cleaned in Parliament Square, central London on June 8, 2020, after being defaced, with the words (Churchill) was a racist written on it's base by protesters at a demonstration on June 7, 2020, organised to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

    V for Vanishing: Winston Churchill’s Image Wiped From Google Search Amid UK Culture War

    © AFP 2020 / justin Tallis
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/76/1079607635_0:0:3078:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_21eac085a3902eaa82ba318f3bbd6b07.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006141079607627-v-for-vanishing-winston-churchills-image-wiped-from-google-search-amid-uk-culture-war/

    Black Lives Matter protesters have spray-painted “racist” on Churchill’s statue in London, accusing the prime minister of white supremacy. A campaign is gaining traction in the UK to remove other statues linked to racism and slavery, but the government defends them as necessary tool to educate people about past mistakes rather than erase them.

    Winston Churchill’s image has mysteriously disappeared from Google search results as the legacy of Britain’s wartime leader is being revised during anti-racism protests.

    Social media users in the UK and several other countries have noticed that the photo isn’t showing up in the carousel at the top of the page when they searched for Britain’s prime ministers or WW2 leaders. Instead, it was replaced with a default black square.

    The images of Nazi and Fascist leaders, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, have notably remained intact, according to screenshots of the search results.

    ​Users cannot directly upload images into search results, and there could be two reasons why Churchill’s image disappeared: it was either Google that actively removed it or it is being reviewed as a result of users mass-flagging it for removal.

    Churchill’s figure has become a subject of fierce debate in the UK in the past week in light of widespread anti-racism protests, triggered by the killing of George Floyd in the United States. Protesters are calling for the removal of statues of figures linked to slavery and racism, a demand backed by some lawmakers.

    Black Lives Matter activist Imarn Ayton suggested that such statues are “extremely offensive” and should be moved to museums. “I think it's a win-win to everyone so we no longer offend the black nation and we also get to keep our history,” she told the BBC on Saturday.

    The statue of merchant and slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol was toppled by demonstrators last week, and an 18th-century statue of a kneeling black man (which actually depicts a Moor, not a slave) has been removed from the grounds of a National Trust-owned stately home in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. Some other statues have also been removed across the country, including one of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouts movement, in Great Manchester and two monuments of Thomas Guy and Sir Robert Clayton in London.

    Winston Churchill, considered one of the greatest Brits of all time, has a history of controversial statements on race. He once stated that Indians are “the beastliest people in the world next to the Germans” and said he “did not really think that black people were as capable or as efficient as white people”.

    Protesters defaced a monument to the famous statesman in London’s Parliament Square last weekend, forcing authorities to encase it in a box.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken fiercely against the vandalism, saying that attacking statues amounts to “lying about our history” and that it is “absurd and shameful” for a monument to Churchill to be boxed up because of the protests.

    The UK’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, said he had written a letter to lawmakers and local councils signalling that the government will not remove any statues or monuments from its property because they should be used to “educate people about all aspects of Britain’s complex past, good and bad, rather than airbrushing history”.

    Tags:
    Google, protests, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, United Kingdom, racism, Winston Churchill
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse