Doctored Image of Churchill’s Boarded-up Statue With 'Racist Inside' Lettering Sparks Outrage

The boarding up of Winston Churchill monument on the Parliament Square in British capital has already provoked outrage among the UK politicians and public figures, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who called the situation “shameful”.
But a new image, which is believed to be photoshopped, has emerged online. It showed that the box covering the statue has now been pained with a “don’t open, racist inside” message, which caused even more stir among social media users. Some however, dubbed it “a work of art”.
Churchill's statue today in London. I'm speechless. pic.twitter.com/sw49kUFjsh— You're not meant to think the statue thing is real (@rdouglasjohnson) June 12, 2020
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. https://t.co/KHb6SueWzQ— Gonçalo Pau de Pingo (@theumilk99) June 13, 2020
“This is part of where the movement loses me”, one social media user commented the post.
While the image was making the rounds on social media, many argued that the image was fake.
That looks fake. I hope so anyway— AltCentrist (@altboredface) June 12, 2020
Box is real. Lettering is fake.— Philip Squire (@philipsquire) June 12, 2020
But many did not doubt the authenticity of the picture, as earlier the Churchill’s monument was indeed vandalized with a “was a racist” message during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in London last weekend.
Winston Churchill, Christopher Columbus and now Mahatma Gandhi statues have been brought down, accused of being racist.— Hillary bamulinde (@Hbamulinde) June 13, 2020
After Covid, fear the future. pic.twitter.com/TEFIe1l8z7
The decision to protect the statue of the former British prime minister was slammed by many, including UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who called on the London authorities to “free Churchill”.
