17:29 GMT09 June 2020
    Alice Cutter

    Miss Hitler Entrant Jailed Along with Four 'Diehards' for Being Members of Banned 'Neo-Nazi' Group

    UK
    Alice Cutter, who is alleged to have notoriously joked about kicking a Jew’s head like a football, and three other defendants from the now prohibited National Action have been found to have continued meeting covertly with group members despite a 2016 ban.

    As the culmination of a two-year probe, former Miss Hitler pageant contestant Alice Cutter and her ex-partner Mark Jones have been jailed for three years and 5.5 years respectively for being part of the British group National Action (NA), designated as a terrorist one.

    The pair, from Sowerby Bridge in Yorkshire, was convicted in March alongside two other “neo-Nazi diehards", Garry Jack and Connor Scothern. Garry Jack, 24, from Heathland Avenue, Shard End, Birmingham was jailed for 4.5 years and Connor Scothern, aged 19 from Bagnall Avenue, Arnold, Nottingham, received an 18-month prison term, West Midlands Police’s website reads.

    "Following proscription [of National Action], you weren't prepared to dissociate yourselves from the vile ideology of this group and therefore defied the ban and continued as members,” Judge Paul Farrer told the four defendants at Birmingham Crown Court Tuesday.

    He went on to assert that Jones, aged 25, had played "a significant role in the continuation of the organisation" after its ban by then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd in December 2016. Cutter, he said, was for her part a "trusted confidante" of one the group's leaders, while being in a "committed relationship" with Jones.

    All four defendants were "active" group members, even after the ban, prosecutors alleged. The court was shown messages in which Cutter, 23, joked about gassing synagogues, using a Jew's head as a football, and exclaiming "rot in hell, bitch" after hearing of the 2016 murder of MP Jo Cox by Thomas Mair, considered to be a neo-Nazi sympathiser.

    Cutter, who worked as a waitress, entered the Miss Hitler beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald - a reference to the notorious Nazi WWII death camp. Jones, 25, a former member of the British National Party and a rail engineer, was a "leader and strategist", the court heard with regard to the group’s continued gatherings and events even after it was banned.

    Miss Hitler Contestant Convicted of Membership in Banned UK ‘Neo-Nazi Terror Group’

    Another defendant, Jack, who had been previously convicted of promoting NA's racially charged stickers, was at almost every meeting of NA's Midlands sub-group, the probe found.

    Separately, 19-year-old Scothern was "considered future leadership material" and had distributed promo-material calling for a "final solution”, in a nod to the Nazis' genocide of Jews.

    Addressing the court just before the sentencing, Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill QC depicted the NA members as "diehards" who "hark back to the days of not just anti-Semitism, but the Holocaust, the Third Reich in Germany”.

    Last year, another member of the group, Daniel Ward, aged 29, from Highmore Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, pleaded guilty after the first probe into the case and was jailed for three years on 19 July.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • "floods" the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn't follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn't broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    The letter must contain:

    The letter must contain:

    • User ID
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

