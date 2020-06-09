Register
14:29 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Leaked Report Reveals National Health Service Blood Unit Systematically Racist

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107945/46/1079454652_0:322:3067:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1a48399853b9fdfbeb228bcdb01cb1d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006091079567132-nhs-unit-racist-blood/

    The independent investigation, conducted by Globis Mediation Group, was commissioned in response to numerous complaints from BAME employees working within a division of NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT).

    A large unit within the NHS’s blood and organ transplant division has been found to be “systematically racist” and “psychologically unsafe”, according to an investigation into working conditions leaked to The Guardian.

    The investigation found the atmosphere in the department was “toxic” and “dysfunctional”, reinforcing long-levelled claims from black, Asian and minority ethnic NHS employees they’d been subject to discrimination in the awarding of jobs, amid numerous complaints white candidates were given posts ahead of better-qualified black applicants.

    BAME staff “tolerate a significant amount of poor behaviour from management that wouldn’t be acceptable in other workplace environments”, the report found, with “being ignored, viewed as ineligible for promotion and enduring low levels of empathy” seemingly “normal”. As a result, an environment has been created which is “psychologically unsafe and systemically racist”.

    ​The report found “recruitment is haphazard, based on race and class and whether a person’s ‘face fits’”, with one employee telling the report’s author a team leader said to them “I don’t want a Muslim in my team”.

    NHSBT employs about 5,000 in 16 locations, although the report focused on the experiences of 450 staff within one unit in Colindale, London, and the experiences of staff in its manufacturing unit, where plasma and platelets are processed - there, out of 68 members of staff, 80 percent are BAME.

    However, the report noted the Birmingham and Manchester NHSBT sites also had poor reputations for dealing with race-related issues, and racial bias in recruitment and promotion.

    ​BAME staff told the report’s author they had repeatedly been rejected for jobs they felt they should have got, with white candidates securing posts despite having less experience and qualifications. One BAME employee described being laughed at after applying for a promotion.

    “It was commented BAME employees with required skills to carry out a role do not perform well at interview and are not given the job. However, white employees who have less experience and skills are often promoted. A number of BAME colleagues commented that when they say hello to line managers in manufacturing, they do not respond although they reply to white colleagues. There was an ongoing theme about what I would describe as the incivility of managers and leaders. At least two BAME colleagues asked rhetorically ‘are we slaves?’” the report stated.

    Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association’s ruling council, said the report highlights “all too painfully the racial prejudices and discrimination we are seeing across healthcare”.

    “We must renew efforts to challenge these behaviours and bring an end to the enduring injustices faced by black people and BAME healthcare workers here in the UK,” he added.

    Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, who last week highlighted “structural racism” faced by nurses in the NHS, said a national institution with the status of the NHS “can ill afford any suggestion of this kind” - “my profession, and all of healthcare, celebrates its diversity - race should never be a barrier to advancement. Where there are concerns, we will press for investigation and the highest possible standards.”

    NHSBT employees suggested the chronic shortage of BAME blood donors nationally and longstanding difficulties recruiting more donors may be linked to management attitudes, and widespread cultural insensitivity.

    Betsy Bassis, chief executive of NHSBT, said she’d commissioned the report after listening to a large group of BAME colleagues talk about their experiences - a “difficult” experience.

    “Whilst this report focuses on a particular site, we know that these issues are evident in other parts of our organisation. I am truly sorry to anyone at NHSBT who has experienced bias, discrimination and or microaggressions. This is unacceptable. We have and will continue to take action until NHSBT is a truly diverse and inclusive organisation,” she added.

    Related:

    Overseas Health Workers Exempt From NHS Surcharge Fees
    Bad Prescription: NHS Staff Prepare to Sue UK Gov't Over Advice to Reuse PPE Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    NHS Test and Trace Programme Hit by Further Technical Problems on Second Day
    NHS Trusts ‘Were Not Consulted’ on UK Government’s New Face Mask Rules
    Tags:
    racism, systematic racism, reverse racism, National Health Service (NHS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse