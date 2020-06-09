Conservative Councillor Condemns Colston Statue Destruction by 'Criminal Mob'

In 2001, Eddy resigned as deputy leader of the Conservative group at City Hall after he began to use a golliwog doll as a mascot, and then got into hot water soon after when he said the council should hire “more attractive lesbians”. He was reinstated as deputy leader six months later.

A senior Conservative councillor in Bristol has described slave trader Edward Colston as a “hero”, and the toppling of his statue in the city as “frenzied thug violence”.

Richard Eddy claims he’s received more “outraged” mail in the past 24 hours related to the statue felling than he has at any other time in his 28 years as a councillor in Bristol.

The politician, who’s previously served as Conservative leader of Bristol City Council and is still local councillor for Bishopsworth, said he was “horrified and appalled” by the scenes in the city centre on 7th June, in which a group of protesters pulled down the statue and then tipped it into the river.

One Conservative councillor, Richard Eddy, even went as far as saying it was so biased against the 17th century merchant that damaging or stealing the second plaque ‘may be justified’. pic.twitter.com/lUwltLRbiZ — Bez(os): #FBPE England Alone & one party rule (@Bez78829056) June 8, 2020

​Eddy, who in 2018 suggested vandalising or stealing a proposed second plaque on the Colston Statue informing the public of his involvement in the slave trade “may be justified”, described the people who pulled down the statue as a “criminal mob”.

“I’m horrified and appalled by the rank lawlessness which was exposed in Bristol on Sunday when the famous statue of Edward Colston was attacked and vandalised by a criminal mob. “Edward Colston to me and generations of Bristolians stands out as a hero whose wealth has continued to benefit the housing, education and healthcare of the citizens of this city. I am equally outraged by the feeble comments, effectively condoning violence, of Mayor Marvin Rees and the pathetic hand-wringing of senior Avon & Somerset police officers. Over the coming days and weeks, both need to be held to account by Bristolians," he added.

Oh no! Will #Bristol @Conservatives Richard Eddy be sobbing into his mascot's arms? If only he could drown his sorrow as easily as fellow Tory #Colston disposed of 19,000 souls, including children, overboard! pic.twitter.com/SpGKt8V2by — Aaron Vincent (@pylade2019) June 8, 2020

​Avon and Somerset Police have been criticised but also praised for their handling of the incident. Officers were present but did not intervene to try to stop the crowd pulling down the statue, and since then authorities have said they’ve identified 17 people responsible for criminal damage.