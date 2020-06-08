Register
15:28 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk past an illuminated logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016

    Huawei's 30-Year Track Record Shows Firm Safety Priority to UK 5G Networks, 2025 Gigabit Pledge - VP

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/56/1079555627_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_39dfa865f8f66b80599ef84defa04d7d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006081079555331-huaweis-30-year-track-record-shows-firm-safety-priority-to-uk-5g-networks-2025-gigabit-pledge---vp/

    The world's largest provider of telecoms equipment reaffirmed its pledge to building the United Kingdom's mobile and full-fibre broadband networks across the country, a company letter to the British public on Monday read.

    The United States had not provided Huawei Technologies with specific reports or evidence on cybersecurity flaws or vulnerabilities to back its claims, company vice-president Victor Zhang told Sputnik in a presser with UK media on Monday.

    "America, as you know, has been telling people that Huawei is creating a security risk, but actually, this is not true. There are no reasons to believe such unfounded truths in the company. What we have been doing in the UK is working with the UK National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) since 2011, and we have chosen to remain transparent for over 10 years", Huawei's VP told Sputnik.

    Huawei
    © CC BY 2.0 / Kārlis Dambrāns / Huawei P10 launch event
    Full-Fibre Fallout: How Much Could Possible UK Gov't Phase-Out Of Huawei Cost Britain's IT, 5G Edge?
    Huawei's Cybersecurity Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) in Banbury, which works directly with the UK's National Security Advisor and others, "found no security vulnerabilities or backdoors" in the company's network products, he said.

    Huawei's roughly 30-year track record showed that the Chinese tech firm was "a very responsible company" whose security solutions had been backed by a third of the global population using digital communications "on record", he added.

    Speaking on the need to collaborate on international security standards, he told Sputnik that global organisations such as 3GPP and others had a "very mature model for working not just with the industry, but also governments, with fairness and transparency to discuss these standards".

    3GPP had "already taken serious measures on security management" on such standards, he said.

    "Actually, 5G from a security standard perspective is more secure than 4G, which is what we understand from our work with 3GPP. We have very standard and normal practices between Huawei and all international standards organisations", he concluded.

    Huawei Restates Commitment to UK's Gigabit 2025 Pledge in Open Letter

    The comments follow an open letter to the UK public stating the Chinese firm had operated in Britain for 20 years and was 100 percent "owned by employees", as well as aimed to boost mobile and broadband connectivity across the UK.

    "Britain needs the best possible technologies, more choice, innovation and more suppliers, all of which means more secure and more resilient networks. This is fundamental to achieving the government’s Gigabit broadband target by 2025. This is our commitment to the UK,” VP Zhang said in a statement.

    “Huawei grew up in the UK. We’ve been here for 20 years and were integral in building the 3G and 4G networks we all use every day," he said.

    ​The letter added that while many in cities had "fast, reliable connections", poor connectivity made "working from home, or running a small business, harder than it should be".

    The Chinese firm aimed to expand Britain's 5G and full-fibre broadband connectivity "to every part of the country" along with creating jobs, training engineers and investing in the country's economy and university, the letter said.

    Huawei's pledge comes amid unconfirmed reports in UK media in late May citing anonymous Whitehall sources alleging the government could potentially phase out Huawei's role in building national 5G networks by 2023.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on reopening businesses during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    No Man An Information Island: How Tech-Nationalism, US Huawei Ban Harms Global Cybersecurity Efforts
    But Downing Street announced in late May it had sought "new entrants into the market" to diversify suppliers and had informed allies, "including the United States" in previous talks.

    The UK National Cybersecurity Centre also announced it would assess the impact of phasing out Huawei's IT equipment from UK networks after UK prime minister Boris Johnson approved the Chinese tech giant's role in building IT networks in late January.

    But Washington extended its trade ban on Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese tech companies placed on an Entity List in May 2019 a further year over alleged national security concerns. US president Donald Trump and other officials have repeatedly accused Chinese firms of potentially using their 5G and other telecoms equipment to spy for the Chinese government, without providing evidence or further details, with both Beijing and Huawei repeatedly denying the claims.

    Related:

    Full-Fibre Fallout: How Much Could Possible UK Gov't Phase-Out Of Huawei Cost Britain's IT, 5G Edge?
    UK Sought 'New Entrants' in 5G Networks Amid Huawei Approval, US-China Trade Tensions
    No Man An Information Island: How Tech-Nationalism, US Huawei Ban Harms Global Cybersecurity Efforts
    Market Access, Not Cybersecurity Behind US Push to Block Huawei From UK's 5G Networks - Official
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, sanctions, Donald Trump, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5G, US-China trade war, broadband, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse