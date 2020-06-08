We Need Plan From Gov't on How to Reopen Economy, Restart Aviation, Heathrow CEO Says

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye, stated on Monday that the country needs a government plan on how to reopen the economy and restart aviation, adding that otherwise hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost.
"We cannot go on like this as a country. We need to start planning to reopen our borders. If we don't get aviation moving again quickly, in a very safe way, then we are going to lose hundreds of thousands if not millions of jobs in the UK just at the time when we need to be rebuilding our economy," John Holland-Kaye told Sky News.
Earlier in the day, Michael O'Leary, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Europe's largest budget airline, stated that the company will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the introduction of a 14-day quarantine for international travellers.
"No, because the flights are full outbound of the UK. British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it's rubbish”, O'Leary stated.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)