Register
06:13 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

    UK Floating Laws Against Foreign Takeovers Amid Tensions With China Over Citizenship Offer - Report

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/48/1078834889_0:0:3094:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_72e75c704e09fbf75ab7acc846dd9316.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006081079551970-uk-floating-laws-against-foreign-takeovers-amid-tensions-with-china-over-citizenship-offer---report/

    The projected legislation comes amid concerns that the unparalleled recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic could make state-backed foreign takeovers commonplace as local businesses are currently cash-strapped and in need of financial support.

    Boris Johnson is set to table tough laws in parliament in the coming weeks to prevent takeovers of local entities by foreign companies that could potentially threaten national security through disruption, espionage, or by using "inappropriate leverage", The Times reported citing Tory lawmakers.

    The proposed legislation will oblige companies to report all attempted takeovers, with Johnson, who confirmed the initiative in the Commons, telling an unnamed Tory MP that he was “absolutely right” to be concerned about British technology being acquired by countries with "ulterior motives".

    The risky takeovers would comprise purchases of more than 25 percent of companies’ shares, the acquisition of "significant influence", or the purchase of assets and intellectual property.

    Those companies that fail to comply with the new rules could be fined hefty sums in the hundreds of thousands of pounds, and have their directors  jailed and disqualified, the report reads.

    The prime minister reportedly wants "academic partnerships" and research projects to also be included in the list of companies that fall under the rules amid concerns that the unparalleled coronavirus-induced crunch could make British companies more vulnerable than ever before to state-backed foreign takeovers.

    "Clearly a recession is going to have a disproportionate effect and leave companies like ours under a greater threat of takeover from state-backed entities than at any time before", Tom Tugendhat, a Tory MP and chairman of the foreign affairs select committee said, warning that the UK has "some of the weakest protections against foreign takeovers of any nation".

    "There is a danger that if we do not keep pace then our companies will be naked when everyone else is wearing armour", he went on arguing that the said security risks could be two-way:

    "Some companies subject to takeovers are directly connected to security, while having large chunks of your economy taken over by foreign state-owned enterprises risks putting your economy in the hands of foreign politicians", Tugendhat explained the threat at length.

    The calls came as Huawei bought a stake in a company linked to Oxford University, with Oxford Innovation Sciences saying though that the Chinese telecoms giant does not have "any preferred or special access". Tory MPs have strongly criticised the ties.

    Independently, Imperial College London has inked a £5 million deal with Huawei, including a new "tech hub" on its west London campus. The company will provide 5G and pay for research and facilities over five years. Despite Tories calling the relationship "deeply worrying", the Imperial College says the support allows for "high-quality and open research".

    Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking to significantly cut or backtrack on the role he gave Huawei in Britain’s 5G network following backlash by the US and Tory MPs. In response, China’s ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming is said to have privately warned that barring Huawei, which was allowed to have limited access to the British market earlier this year, could harm plans for Chinese companies to assist in the construction of nuclear power plants and the HS2 rail network.

    The prime minister is understood to have further added fuel to the fire with regard to China as he said in an article in The Times last week that Britain would not walk away from the people of Hong Kong and would have "no choice" but to offer them a fast track to citizenship if China moved to introduce national security legislation in Hong Kong. The Chinese authorities, for their part, have repeatedly urged foreign nations not to meddle in their internal affairs.

    Related:

    New Delhi Issues Map Showing China-Administered Aksai Chin as Part of India's Ladakh Region
    India’s Assertive Approach Towards China Could Encompass the Disputed Aksai Chin Territory - Analyst
    That's the Perfect Spot: Tiny Golden Retriever Loves Getting Chin Rubs
    Tags:
    Hong Kong, companies, tensions, UK, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse