Register
18:21 GMT07 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'Scotland is Not Innocent' Black Lives Matter Campaigners Force Edinburgh to Face its Dark Past

    © Sputnik /
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Demonstrations have broken out across the United Kingdom in support of protests in the United States against police brutality and racism following the death of an African American man at the hands of law enforcement.

    Thousands turned out in Edinburgh to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on Sunday.

    Taking advantage of a break in the consistent rainfall over the preceding week, demonstrators flocked to Holyrood Park in a peaceful display of opposition to racism and police brutality.

    With strict enforcement of social distancing and face-covering measures, the scenic protest at the base of Arthurs Seat stands in stark contrast to the chaotic scenes in London and Manchester the day before.

    Black Lives Matter Banners in Edinburgh

    Cynthia Gentle, activist, organiser and musician from Edinburgh commented prior to the event that “we desperately need to start a conversation about how we educate ourselves to stop the institutionalised and covert racism in this country”.

    “We have to stand and be extra loud, we have to raise our voices and condemn the murder of another black person, George Floyd, by an institution which was meant to protect him”, she said.

    Highlighting the death of Sheku Bayoh, a black man who died while held in custody by Scottish law enforcement in 2015, Cynthia explained that disparity in racial relations and violence by police is not unique to the United States.

    “We cannot afford to have this happen again. We want a safe place for our children, we want a safe place for ourselves. We want a safe place to grow and be with our families”, she said.

    The demonstrations come in spite of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s warnings not to attend mass rallies. 

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    ‘I Can’t Breathe’ at Edinburgh BLM Demonstration

    A series of speakers and artists from the black community turned out to raise awareness of personal experiences of racism throughout Scotland and in opposition to police brutality, met with mass enthusiasm from the crowd.

    Throughout the UK, protests have kicked off in response to the killing of George Floyd - an African American Man who died at the hands of a United States police officer.

    Edinburgh in solidarity with Black Lives Matter extended their frustrations not just towards the United States but made clear their opposition to “systemic racism” in the UK and Scotland in particular.

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Donald Trump Impersonator at Edinburgh’s BLM Demonstration

    Benitha Iradukunda, 23, an activist and member of the organisation team, said that she had come out to “raise awareness that black lives do matter, especially for black lives in Scotland”.

    “Racism is happening here in Scotland, I've experienced it first-hand myself because I've grown up here in schools, colleges, and university”.
    "A lot of people forget about black people living in Scotland … even in the UK I feel like black people are only recognised down south so it’s very important to make sure that our Scottish voices are heard", she said.
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Organisers of Black Lives Matter Demonstration in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

    Benitha stressed that there is “injustice in our system itself”, in reference to the death of Sheku Bayoh.

    “People need to learn that Scotland was involved in the slave trade and we need to teach that in the history curriculum and that Scotland is not innocent”, she added.

    “Education is power, knowledge is power. If we can teach people about the good things in our history, what about the bad things?”

    When asked if she had experienced any personal discrimination at the hands of the police, she confirmed that the police had refused to believe her after issuing a complaint of racial aggression.

    Italian Anti-Racist Demonstrator in Edinburgh

    Emmanuel, 25, said that he attended the protest because “I am black and we need to fight against racism”.

    “We have been oppressed for hundreds, thousands of years and people only want to care about it when someone has died but people’s lives matter”.

    “We need to fight for our lives. We are here to show the world that we matter and we do have a value”, he said.

    “The world is built on black shoulders. All over Scotland, all over the UK, every single building you see here is money that has been put by black people through slavery”.

    He called on people “especially white people” to recognise that they have a “privilege” and that the problem of racism is worldwide and systematic.

    Black Lives Matter Demonstrators, Edinburgh

    In reference to Ahmaud Arbery - a black man who was shot in February was fatally shot while jogging in Georgia, US - Emmanuel highlighted the presumption of criminality for being black.

    “It seems like something has to happen in America for the world to wake up”, said Bruno, a fellow protestor.

    Jose, 26, who came to support the demonstration from Lisbon Portugal said that “nobody should beg to breathe. I don’t care about the colour, that is a right”.

    “My friends [in Portugal] were protesting for the same reason as we are protesting here against police brutality".

    “I’m grateful to be here alongside my brothers to fight for change, he said.

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    ‘I Can’t Breathe’ at Edinburgh BLM Demonstration

    Scotland’s Dark Past

    While Scotland lauds its own dedication to racial equality and Sturgeon has overtly said this week that it is “hard to not conclude” that President Trump is a racist, the history of the capital city is mired in the international slave trade.

    The nearly 40-ft tall statue of Henry Dundas, 1st Viscount Melville, stands in Edinburgh’s St. Andrews Sq. - Champion of the Scottish Enlightenment and President of the Board of Control over the East India Company.

    ​Dundas stands as a totem of Scotland’s ruling class and its role in the commodification of black bodies. The Secretary of State for War used his political power and influence to scupper Wilberforce’s attempt to abolish the slave trade in 1792, delaying its end by 15 years.

    Henry’s cousin, Lawrence Dundas lived in what is now the Royal Bank of Scotland’s official registered office. Dundas House served as the residency for George Dundas, who owned slave plantations in both Dominica and Grenada.

    Outside of the build stands another Dundas familial statue of John Hope, 4th Earl of Hopetoun, who organised the crushing of the slave revolution against French rule in Grenada between 1795-6.

    The Royal Bank of Scotland
    © AP Photo /
    The Royal Bank of Scotland

    In Jamaica alone in 1796, nearly 30% of the slave estates were Scottish owned as were 32% of the slaves by the early 1800s.

    Despite the role of Scottish plantation owners in British colonies, there is a concurrent exchange of anti-racist politics across the Atlantic.

    Fredrick Douglass - the former slave and prominent African-American campaigner for the emancipation of slaves - lived in Edinburgh between 1846-7. Douglass referenced the Scottish capital as intrinsic to his journey from bondage to freedom.

    “Everything is so different here from what I have been accustomed to in the United States. No insults to encounter – no prejudice to encounter, but all is smooth. I am treated as a man an equal brother. My color instead of being a barrier to social equality – is not thought of as such”, he wrote in 1946. 

    ​Chattel slavery has ended in both the United States and Scotland. But the explosion of the solidarity and BLM campaigns across the world following the death of George Floyd shows that for many, the scars of history are still sore. 

    Tags:
    Edinburgh, Black Lives Matter, solidarity, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse