Protester Reportedly Injured, Policeman Knocked Off Horse at BLM Protests in London - Videos

A Black Lives Matter demonstration held in central London today was marred by an unfortunate incident when one of the mounted policemen present at the scene got knocked off his horse after "the crowd started throwing bottles and other objects at the police" and the animal bolted, Sky News reports.
According to the Daily Mirror, at least one protester got injured.
A number of videos recorded at the scene have emerged online, showing law enforcement officers being pelted with a variety of projectiles - with someone even throwing a bicycle at them – and a riderless horse galloping along the street as protesters scatter.
Horse ran through the London protest today ffs #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/parKVUALeV— Reanna (@relwin14) June 6, 2020
Fully backing the Police here.— James A.L .Hunt (@JamesHunt200) June 6, 2020
Peaceful protests do NOT include punching an officer , throwing glass bottles , pushing a bike into a police horse, vandalising a war memorial.
The Met are there for the safety of people at a protest not for you to kick off at! https://t.co/AJKI5bSaef
Is this a protest or a riot?— Frankie O’Brien (@francisobrienUK) June 6, 2020
A police horse bolted after missiles were thrown at officers and horses during a protest at Whitehall in central London.
Your argument is now invalided. pic.twitter.com/4lY9qoJzCO
A police man has fallen off his horse, the horse has gone wild headed towards parliament square, what is going on?! 🤦🏻♂️ #Parliament #LondonBridge #Protest #BLMLDN #BLMUK #Horse #UKPolice pic.twitter.com/a49jwhiCAr— Moe (@harraqat) June 6, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)