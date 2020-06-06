Register
17:35 GMT06 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Liberal Democrats protesting on the People's Vote March

    Acting Lib Dem Leader Demands Boris Johnson Condemn Trump Over US Police Brutality

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / John Lubbock / Liberal Democrats protesting on the People's Vote March
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107719/07/1077190784_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_0550d7f6e9ca1ef1e7678150a40a9dee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006061079539492-acting-lib-dem-leader-demands-boris-johnson-condemn-trump-over-us-police-brutality/

    As violence erupts throughout the United States in response to the killing of George Floyd, the United Kingdom has yet to comment on the police response. Acting Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey claims this is due to the government's desire to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

    Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to publicly call out US President Donald Trump for the police brutality against demonstrators and journalists reporting on protests throughout America.

    In a letter to the Prime Minister, Davey said that Johnson’s unwillingness to “speak truth to power” revealed an imbalance in the UK’s historic close relations with the US.

    In an interview with The Independent following the official launch of his leadership bid, Davey said that the PM’s poor handling of post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union has seen him “pinned in a corner” and desperate not to anger the US as the London pursues a comprehensive trading agreement with Washington.

    “If this series of events were happening in any other country, UK government would not only be calling out such behaviour, it would be using diplomatic channels and international pressure to stop this violence", the acting Lib Dem leader said.
    “Both protestors and journalists have had their freedoms curtailed by an administration led by a president who has been using his high office as a bully pulpit, inciting more violence".

    Davey added that the Prime Minister's previously stated "pride in Britain’s place in the world" means nothing "if we are not willing to stand up when we see fundamental democratic values being infringed, especially coming from one of our closest allies".

    While not wanting to revisit the arguments over the EU, Davey highlighted Brexit “hotheads” in government as the reason for Johnson's silence and their insistence on seeing the UK cut ties with Europe.

    On Friday, Davey joined a call by 164 MPs to end the sale of weaponry to the United States.

    ​The Prime Minister has said he is “appalled” by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died at the hands of US police, but has yet to comment on President Trump's response to the subsequent protests.

    Law enforcement across the US has cracked down harshly in response to the mass protests, using rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas.

    According to the Independent, the British embassy in Washington has raised concern over British journalists being impeded from covering the demonstrations by law enforcement. 

    Following the resignation of former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson after losing her East Dunbartonshire seat in the 2019 general election, the party delayed its leadership election to August.

    So far, Bath MP Wera Hobhouse and Layla Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, have thrown their hats in the ring.

    Related:

    UK Lib Dems Call for Independent Probe Into Government's Handling of COVID-19 Crisis
    ‘High-Speed Car Crash’: Lib Dem Review Blames 2019 Election Disaster on ‘Stop Brexit’ Policy
    Lib Dem Peer Apologises for Furloughing Himself and 'Milking Taxpayer', Promises to Repay
    Tags:
    Police brutality, Boris Johnson, Liberal Democrats
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on 20 May 2020 in Austin, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars, wine tasting rooms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, bingo halls, aquariums, and equestrian events will be allowed to open on Friday, 22nd May despite a surge in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
    Beauty of Earthly Landscapes Which Can Only Be Seen From Above
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse