UK Cop Facing Probe After Joking She is Ready for Holiday With Madeleine McCann's Family

A British police officer named Paula Manos ended up being a target of investigation after making a rather questionable joke related to the family of Madeleine McCann, a three-year old girl who was pronounced missing after vanishing from a Portuguese holiday apartment back in 2007, the Daily Mirror reports.
According to the newspaper, Manos, a PC and a beat manager for Avon and Somerset Police in Thornbury, Gloucestershire, wrote on Facebook that needs a holiday so much that she'd be "willing to go away with the McCanns at this point".
The post was reportedly made on 23 March, the day the coronavirus lockdown was announced in the United Kingdom.
As one source told the newspaper, Manos "worked at the police force in inner Bristol before she moved to Thornbury two or three years ago".
"It's not the sort of thing one would expect the police to be doing. I think that it is wrong and a bit disturbing", the source added regarding the post.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police also said that they have “a clear policy on what's expected of all our officers and staff in relation to responsible professional and personal use of social media".
"Our Professional Standards Department have been made aware of the post and will be looking into them further”, the spokesman said. "While we're not able to comment further at this stage, we would like to make clear that we do not condone in any way the sentiments expressed in the posts."
