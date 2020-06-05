BBC Plump for Safe Pair of Hands as Tim Davie Appointed Director General

Tim Davie joined the BBC from Pepsi in 2005 and then took over responsibility for the corporation’s radio stations. He is the 17th BBC director general in 98 years.

The BBC has appointed Tim Davie, one of its most experienced senior executives, as its new director general to replace Sir Tony Hall.

Davie has been promoted from the role of chief executive of BBC Studios, the corporation’s commercial subsidiary which is in charge of syndicating the corporation’s output abroad.

​In 2012 Davie had a short spell as acting director general after George Entwistle resigned in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Davie’s top priority will likely be trying to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson to retain the licence fee - which funds the BBC - despite the opposition of Dominic Cummings, who has long advocated abolishing it.

​The TV licence system will stay in place until 2027 but the Conservative government has promised to review funding in 2022.

Many Conservative MPs believe the licence fee should be abolished and the BBC should switch to some form of commercial funding or a subscription model.

​The corporation has also been accused of political bias, most recently last when Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis began the programme with a monologue about Dominic Cummings for which she was reprimanded.