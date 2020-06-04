Appeal After Two Year Old Boy Seriously Injured in Shooting in West London

Police were called to the scene on Wednesday night following reports of shots fired. The lone gunman fired multiple shots at two teenage men, a mother and her two-year-old son.

The mother of the child, a woman in her late 20s was also taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, along with two men in their late teens, following the attack in north-west London.

The Met Police said the three adults, who are believed to all know each other, were approached by a lone gunman in Energen Close, Harlesden, on Wednesday night.

​He fired multiple shots at the two teenage men, he also fired into a car, hitting the mother and her two year old son.

The gunman is then believed to have left the scene on a motorbike.

The child is in a serious but stable condition, while the conditions of the mother and two teenagers have been described as non-life threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Rick Sewart said the child was shot “in a wanton act of indiscriminate violence.”

“I know that people will be shocked and horrified that a little boy should be the victim of a gunman and I need the community to show their support for him, and his family, by telling police what they know," he said.

He encouraged witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 9.45pm on Wednesday to reports of “shots fired”.

No arrests have been made.