Three Adults, Child Injured in North-West London Shooting

A child and three adults were injured in a shooting incident that occured in Brent, north-west London on Wednesday, according to Metropolitan Police statement. All four victims were taken to hospital, without any details on their condition.
Police were called at 21:45 p.m. local time to "shots fired" in Energen Close, Harlesden. An investigation has been launched on the incident.
Appeal for info after 4 people (inc a young child) shot in #NW10. We await condition updates. A Section 60 order's in place for #Brent. In #Harlesden there'll be additional police patrols. Pls support officers as they work overnight to protect local people https://t.co/HYtqhXgP3s— Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) June 3, 2020
No arrests have been made on site, as the circumstances are still being established. A Section 60 order, which provides police with the right to search for people in a defined area, has been put in place for the borough of Brent until 7 a.m. local time, Thursday. Additional police patrols will be working in the area overnight.
For witnesses or anyone who obtains any information about the incident, Metropolitan Police issued an appeal for information, urging to call 101 quoting reference 8326/03june.
