Cordons in Place: UK Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle in London

At the moment, police have closed an area by Sloane Square in London in order to deal with a vehicle that, according to Greg Hands, a Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, may have struck pedestrians on the pavement.
The police confirmed that the vehicle had collided with two people and was then abandoned. According to preliminary reports, at least one man was detained after the incident.
Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians. Am checking with eye-witnesses that everyone is OK. https://t.co/s1QWPlJhOO— Greg Hands (@GregHands) June 3, 2020
There is currently no additional information about the detainee.
Police investigate car 'mounting pavement and hitting two people' in London's Sloane Square https://t.co/lCdHVq2o3w pic.twitter.com/QwDLDEctfH— LBC News (@LBCNews) June 3, 2020
