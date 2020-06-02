Register
15:36 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain May 6, 2020

    UK MPs Back at Westminster But Many Parliamentarians Angry at Plans to End Virtual Voting

    © REUTERS / UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/43/1079494395_0:70:3072:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_9295f1392755d3325199d5a6ef722615.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006021079498529-uk-mps-back-at-westminster-but-many-parliamentarians-angry-at-plans-to-end-virtual-voting/

    The House of Commons and the House of Lords were both suspended in March when the coronavirus crisis hit Britain. MPs have returned to Westminster to discuss the long-term future of Parliament.

    MPs are set to vote on whether to suspend virtual proceedings and go back to face-to-face debate but many are upset about the lack of protection.

    Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the Commons, has said virtual politics “is no longer necessary” and has said a resumption of normal working would be "much more effective."

    But Labour MP Margaret Hodge and Conservative backbenchers Robert Halfon, Caroline Nokes and Julian Knight say it would be “democratically unjust” when some MPs cannot return in person because they are self-isolating due to age or underlying health issues.

    ​Mrs Hodge, who is 75 and has been MP for Barking in east London since 1994, said: ”I feel both discriminated against and disenfranchised. We should be holding the government to account. We can't if we don't have the right to vote.”

    Mr Halfon, who has cerebral palsy, said the government was being "harsh and unbending" and added: "The MPs who genuinely cannot come in, our democratic rights are being snipped away and we're being turned into parliamentary eunuchs."

    ​Halfon, Nokes and Knight are backing an amendment brought by former Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley which would allow for the continuation of virtual voting.

    MPs have been ordered to social distance in Parliament but Labour MP Jess Phillips said on Tuesday, 2 June, the system of queuing resembled the line for a theme park ride.

    Since late March, Parliament has adopted a hybrid system where only 50 MPs at a time are allowed into the House of Commons chamber and Zoom screens allowed the remaining 600 to participate in the debate and vote.

    ​But the government, believing coronavirus has peaked, wants MPs to return to Westminster and vote in person.

    Mr Rees-Mogg said they should be setting a “return to work” example to the country and he told a parliamentary magazine: “The virtual Parliament brought us through the peak of the pandemic but it is no longer necessary to make the compromises it demanded. We can do so much better.”

    Mr Rees-Mogg said Parliament said hand sanitiser dispensers would be available and the floor would be marked to enforce social distancing in a “COVID-secure workplace.”

    Pro-Brexit, Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg adjusts his glasses as he speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Pro-Brexit, Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg adjusts his glasses as he speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
    But Angus MacNeil, an SNP MP whose constituency is in the north of Scotland, said: ”Asking people to travel from all corners of the UK to go to the global hotspot that is London...is gambling with the virus. Jacob Rees-Mogg is setting the wrong example.''

    There have been an estimated 45,000 coronavirus deaths in Britain since February and London has been one of the worst affected places.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is gradually easing the nationwide lockdown, with many children returning to school this week, shops like Ikea opening and Premier League football due to return on 17 June, all be it without fans.

    ​But critics of the government say the lockdown is being eased too soon and could lead to a second wave of infections.

    Lindsay Hoyle, who was elected as the new Speaker in November, said he was worried about the possibility of infection in the traditional voting lobbies, where MPs crowd in to small rooms to vote Yes or No.

    The vote on whether to return to voting in person will take place later on Tuesday evening, following a debate.

    The House of Lords - whose average age is 70 - is not returning to Parliament and peers will be voting by smartphone.

    Tags:
    Margaret Hodge, Parliament, MPs, House of Commons
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse