For F***'s Sake! Sex Between People Not Living Together Now BANNED in Britain

Some restrictions in England are starting to ease, with citizens now allowed to meet up with six people outdoors while maintaining social distancing. Many primary school pupils have returned to the classroom, while outdoor markets and car dealerships can also resume business.

New coronavirus guidelines have made it illegal in the UK for individuals have sex in their own homes, if their partner hails from another household.

The new regulations, which ban all socialising indoors between people outside their “household bubbles”, state “no person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons”.

Previously, an individual going inside another person’s home would’ve been the one in breach of restrictions. However, now both could be prosecuted under the amendment to the The Health Protection Regulations 2020 bill. Previous rules didn’t include wording in respect of meeting in private places as the general message was to stay at home and avoid all but essential travel. Now only those with reasonable excuses are allowed to meet privately indoors, which doesn’t include meeting up to have sex.

​Those that must meet in a private space for childcare, separated parents who live in different households seeing their children, those attending a funeral or providing emergency assistance, are all considered reasonable excuses. It’s as yet unclear whether those in breach of the new rules will be arrested, or indeed resultantly fined and/or prosecuted.

At the beginning of lockdown in March, Whitehall urged couples to move in together or remain apart to prevent them switching between households and potentially spreading the virus in the process.

Deputy Chief Medical officer Jenny Harries told the public to urgently “make your choice and stick with it”, meaning many couples who live apart have now not seen each other for over two months - and research indicates six in 10 British citizens have gone without having sexual activity during lockdown, found researchers at the universities of Anglia Ruskin and Ulster, who are analysing how Covid-19 restrictions are affecting the relationships of almost 900 adults. Non-essential shops are due to reopen by the end of June, but restrictions could be tightened anew if there’s a second wave of infections.