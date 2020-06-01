Register
14:11 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Julian Assange Doesn't Attend Latest Hearing as Judge Fails to Secure New Court Venue

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/71/1079487174_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_1458499f2310dc5e513f41ca7a0e1153.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006011079487143-julian-assange-doesnt-attend-latest-hearing-as-judge-fails-to-secure-new-court-venue/

    The second part of the extradition case of the WikiLeaks publisher has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Though Judge Vanessa Baraitser refuses to grant him bail despite the threat posed to prisoners from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

    Judge Vanessa Baraitser failed to inform the parties in Julian Assange's extradition case where part two of the hearings will be held during the latest call-over hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 1 June 2020. The judge said that she had "hoped to be able to provide the name of the crown court that will hear the case but I am still awaiting confirmation as to where that will be".

    Judge Baraitser had agreed with the parties that the WikiLeaks publisher's case would need to be delayed - from May to September - due to the inability of all the parties to be present in court amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She also agreed that it would assist everyone if a separate court venue could be found since Belmarsh Magistrate's Court had no availability in September. Although Judge Baraitser did note, towards the end of the hearing on 27 April, that the venue they ultimately find may be out of London.

    Mr Assange did not attend the hearing via video link. Edward Fitzgerald QC, acting for the defence, told the judge that a letter was sent to the court on Friday from Mr Assange's solicitor Gareth Pierce, noting that his history of respiratory problems mean that it was too dangerous for him to attend the hearing using the video link room in Belmarsh prison.

    The judge had previously ruled that if prison officials determined it was safe then Mr Assange must attend the call-over hearings every 28 days, irrespective of the independent medical advice he received, unless he was "unwell". This is despite the fact that at least two prisoners in Belmarsh had died from COVID-19 by that time.

    ​​Judge Baraitser asked Mr Fitzgerald, who was attending via audio link, whether Mr Assange was unwell and he answered in the affirmative. She has refused to grant Mr Assange bail despite being told that he is at greater risk of sickness and death due to his history of respiratory problems. Mr Assange's next call-over hearing has been set for 29 June.

    "It's ridiculous that we still don't have a time and a place for the remainder of the hearing" WikiLeaks Ambassador and section editor Joseph Farrell said.

    He added that the delay "has been a punishment in itself. Whether Julian can get proper access to his legal team remains unlikely, as Belmarsh prison remains in full lockdown. And to add insult to injury the court is unable to provide reporters with the most basic levels of access". 

    The judge has repeatedly refused to assist Mr Assange's lawyers gain proper access to their client, since well before the COVID-19 lockdown, stating that she has no jurisdiction over his treatment by prison authorities. This has been disputed by Mr Assange's legal team.

    A statement from the Don't Extradite Assange (DEA) campaign released after todayt's hearing said that the "audio link for journalists was unusable and the court proceedings inaudible so only the small numbers allowed in the court could hear". The process of trying to follow court hearings by remote audio during the lockdown was previously described as "farcical" by historian and journalist John Rees of the DEA.

    If he is extradited to the US Mr Assange faces up to 175 years in prison on espionage related charges relating to his role in publishing classified US documents which revealed war crimes and other criminality perpetrated by US-led forces in IraqAfghanistan and US-occupied Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    Related:

    Julian Assange's Dad Says 'We Won Today' as Judge Agrees Extradition Hearings Begin in September
    Judge's Decision to Postpone Julian Assange's Extradition Case is 'Very Wise', His Father Says
    Nearly 200 Doctors Warn Julian Assange is at Increased Risk From COVID-19 if He Remains at Belmarsh
    Judge Decides Identity of Julian Assange's Partner Can Be Revealed, But His Defence Will Appeal
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, HM Prison Belmarsh, court hearing, Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse