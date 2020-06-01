Register
06:31 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People look at a Huawei store in Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

    UK Reportedly Mulls Pumping More State Funds Into Domestic Telecom Firms to Compete With Huawei

    © AP Photo / Olivia Zhang
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107846/16/1078461623_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_2291da1e64fd024dd473da0ee50ff283.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006011079483236-uk-reportedly-mulls-pumping-more-state-funds-into-domestic-telecom-firms-to-compete-with-huawei/

    Last week, the British government announced that the country had been seeking new entrants into the nation's 5G telecommunications market since January and that they are cooperating with the US on the matter.

    UK Prime Boris Johnson is considering increasing state investments in domestic telecoms companies so that they can better compete in the 5G sector, The Times reports.

    The move is part of the UK government’s plan to reduce the involvement of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei in the country’s 5G network rollout.

    The Times cited unnamed sources as saying that the blueprint stipulates state funding for such UK telecom firms as Vodafone and BT to support their push for developing rival 5G technology.

    The sources admitted that doing so would be “a longer-term ambition” given that Britain is lagging behind its international partners in terms of 5G network development.

    Bob Seely, administrator of the Huawei Interest Group of 59 Tory MPs who are concerned about the Chinese tech giant, said that Johnson’s plan to invest more in UK firms is “a very good thing, because in future 5G and our advanced communications are going to be more about software than hardware”.

    “Therefore potentially you have lower barriers to entry for new players to bring creative and innovative ideas into market more quickly. That benefits us and them. We need to create a new market. If we can, through legal means, as well as financial incentives, develop that domestic open market, it’s good for Britain”, Seely pointed out.

    The remarks came a few days after London said that the UK had been seeking new entrants into the country’s 5G telecommunications market since the beginning of the year.

    "We set out in January that we were seeking new entrants into the market in order to diversify, and that is something we have been speaking with our allies about including the United States", a government spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters on Friday.

    Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang, for his part, said in a statement last week that reports from "unnamed sources" did not make sense, and that his company was "100 [percent] owned by employees" and has operated in the UK for 20 years.

    “[Our] priority has been to help mobile and broadband companies keep Britain connected, which in this current health crisis has been more vital than ever. This is our proven track-record”, he underscored.

    This followed The Daily Telegraph citing a source as saying that Johnson “still wants a relationship with China” but that the country’s Huawei deal “is going to be significantly scaled back”.

    According to the source, “officials have been instructed to come up with a plan to reduce Huawei’s involvement as quickly as possible”. The British government is reportedly intending to scale down China’s involvement in UK infrastructure to zero by 2023.

    London’s Go-Ahead for Huawei Irks Washington

    London has been under pressure from Washington since announcng earlier in the year that the UK, with conditions, would allow Huawei to assist in the implementation of a 5G network-related project in the country. The UK government said that the Chinese firm would be excluded from certain “safety-related” and “safety-critical” networks.

    Washington has repeatedly warned London that permitting Huawei to take part in developing the country’s 5G network would put US-UK intelligence-sharing agreements at risk.

    The White House’s crackdown on Huawei kicked off in May 2019, when the US Department of Commerce put the Chinese tech giant on its Entity List. Washington on multiple occasions has accused the company of being used to spy on behalf of the Chinese government, which both Beijing and Huawei have sharply refuted.

    Related:

    Farage: Huawei Getting Access to UK’s 5G May Be ‘Price’ of Beijing Sending COVID-19 Aid to Britain
    Huawei Appoints Sir Michael Rake to UK Board Amid Fight Against 5G Spy Claims, US Trade War On China
    US Considering Bringing UK-Based Spy Planes Home After Huawei 5G Deal - Report
    Coronavirus Pandemic Reportedly Hardens Stance Towards Huawei Among UK Tories
    Tags:
    Huawei, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse