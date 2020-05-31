Queen Elizabeth Captured Riding Pony For First Time Since Lockdown Was Imposed

The British queen, who recently celebrated her 94th birthday, has always been passionate about horse riding, which remains her favourite leisure-time activity even at her "diamond" age.

Queen Elizabeth II has been photographed on horseback for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the United Kingdom to curb the spread of the virus.

The Royal Family has shared pictures that show Her Majesty in a colourful scarf riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park.

Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing.



📸: Press Association pic.twitter.com/qKUYDuJViG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2020

The Queen has been self-isolating at Windsor together with her husband Prince Philipp since 19 March, complying with the social distancing rules. No outsiders are allowed at Windsor, according to the British media.

The monarch has already addressed the nation two times under the quarantine, on 5 April, and on VE-Day, calling for Brits to keep up their spirits in the face of the pandemic.

The UK's government started to gradually ease coronavirus-induced restrictions in mid-May, as it saw a continuous decline in the number of COVID-19 cases registered daily. As of today, the UK is leading the coronavirus tally in Europe, with more than 276,100 cases registered, of which at least 38,571 people have died, the Johns Hopkins University count shows.