Prisoner Admits Sending Death Threats to Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Female MPs - Report

The incident caused a stir in 2019 when the man was charged with sending malicious communications to a number of MPs. At the time, he refused to enter a guilty plea.

An inmate at a UK prison has admitted to sending threatening letters, including death threats, to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his predecessor, Theresa May, as well as a number of other MPs, according to the BBC.

Rakeem Malik, 52 years old, who is currently serving an indeterminate sentence at HMP Birmingham, reportedly spoke during a recent court hearing on the incidents only to give his name and enter his admission of guilt to the charges. Mr Malik allegedly confessed to four counts of making threats to kill and four of malicious communication at Birmingham Crown Court.

According to reports, the court told Mr Malik that he had sent letters to Mr Johnson on December 6 2020, “which conveyed a message which was a threat and your purpose in sending it was it could cause distress or anxiety.”

Malik also pleaded guilty to sending similar letters to Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips in December 2019 and to former Prime Minister Theresa May in September of the same year, and on another occasion when Mrs May will still at No.10 Downing Street in December 2018.

Mr Malik also admitted to three counts of issuing death threats against West Lancashire Labour Party MP Rosie Cooper.

Prosecutor Simon Davis asked the court for a short postponement in proceedings so that Mr Malik’s victims could be consulted about the effects of his letters.

“The main reason is that we’ve had insufficient time in order to canvas the views, if I can put it in very general terms, of the victims in this case,” Mr Davis reportedly said.

“Also we’ve not been able to get ourselves in a position to formulate an appropriate [court] order to address any future offending.”

Judge Melbourne Inman, the recorder of Birmingham, said that, “it’s obviously necessary for the case to be put off for a short time to enable the Crown to deal with matters outstanding. Mr Malik has now pleaded guilty and sentence will be passed on June 11.”

Back in January of this year, Mr Malik appeared in Birmingham’s Magistrates Court where he refused to indicate any pleas on the four counts of making threats to kill and two other charges brought under the Malicious Communications Act.

Following the most recent hearing, Labour’s Jess Phillips Tweeted, “today I hope will be some way towards a conclusion in this court case.”

“Sending massive thanks to the police and also to my staff and other parliamentary staff who are often the first to receive gruesome threats and frightening aggression.”