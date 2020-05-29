Register
29 May 2020
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a daily news conference with Public Health England's (PHE) Medical Director Yvonne Doyle (not pictured), on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 25, 2020

    No.10 Spokesman Admits UK Loosening Lockdown Before Experts Ready to Lower Coronavirus Threat Level

    © REUTERS / Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street
    UK
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide
    Social distancing restrictions enforced by a national lockdown in the United Kingdom are slowly being lifted as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic begins to slow down. Official government advice, however, remains that as the threat level remains at 4, current rules must be maintained.

    The UK government has begun to lift lockdown restrictions before experts are able to reduce the coronavirus threat level from “high”, a Downing Street spokesperson admitted on Friday.

    The spokesman now revealed that the threat level remains at 4, at which transmission is said to be “high” but that the crisis is falling from 4 to 3, the Independent reports.

    Initially, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to lower the threat level from 4 to 3 while announcing that up to 6 people could convene as social distancing measures stay in place.

    While Downing Street is eager to reduce some of the restrictions, they have also acknowledged that the police will not be looking in gardens to ensure that only 6 people are present at gatherings.

    “Under the regulations, the police do not have the power to enter a home” the spokesman said and could only interfere if “serious criminality” was suspected.

    He also warned those who may be looking to take advantage of the sunny weekend that the new rules do not kick in until Monday.

    England has released lockdown regulations quicker than Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland and is looking to reopen primary schools.

    The announcement follows a distinction in advice from the prime minister and his chief scientific adviser when the 6-person limit was announced on Thursday.

    Mr Johnson gave the green light to barbeque gatherings while Sir Patrick Vallance said that the daily infection rate of 8,000 was by no means "a low number".

    According to the governments own rules, “gradual relaxation of restrictions and social distancing measures” should only take place when coronavirus warning levels are lowered to 3.

    The United Kingdom currently stands at the worst coronavirus afflicted country in Europe with 269,000 cases and 37,837 confirmed fatalities. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
