UK Action Fraud Reveals Victims Have Lost Over £4.6 Million in Coronavirus Scams

Action Fraud has listed seven types of scams it’s seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes courier fraud, online shopping, computer software fraud, lender loan fraud, pension liberation and investment fraud, mandate fraud and phishing fraud.

Criminals have conned people out of over £4.6 million through coronavirus related scams throughout the lockdown, Sky News reports.

From fake couriers pretending to be the police, to a rise in online shopping scams, more than 2,000 people have been victims, Action Fraud, the UK's online centre for reporting fraud and cyber crime, has confirmed.

This includes 11,206 reports of coronavirus-related phishing emails, from criminals using the virus to con people to give away their money.

Action Fraud said: "To keep this number as low as possible, we want people to be aware of the very simple steps they can take to protect themselves from handing over their money, or personal details, to criminals."

Since the lockdown police forces have warned about many scams cashing in on the coronavirus pandemic, including the sale of fake or non-existent face masks, virus cures and treatments and testing kits.

Others have fallen victim to a pet scam, where fake breeders collect deposits from customers who have not been allowed to travel to view the puppies and kittens they think they are buying.

Other fraudsters are offering bogus cheap loans, promising to fast track applications in return for an upfront fee.

Action Fraud said this month they have received 260 reports about a coronavirus-related TV Licensing scam.

“The emails purporting to be from TV Licensing claim that the recipient's direct debit has failed and that they need to pay to avoid prosecution. Recipients are told that they are eligible for a "COVID19 Personalized Offer" of six months free.”

“The messages contain links to genuine-looking websites that are designed to steal personal and financial information,” Action Fraud wrote in a statement.