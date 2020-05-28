UK Police Say Cummings 'Potentially' Broke Lockdown Rules but No Further Action on Matter Needed

UK police will take no further action in the matter of UK Prime Minster's adviser Dominic Cummings.
There might have been a minor breach of regulations but no breach of social distancing, a spokesperson for Durham police said.
"Durham constabulary have examined the circumstances surrounding the journey to Barnard Castle (including ANPR, witness evidence and a review of Mr Cummings’ press conference on 25 May 2020) and have concluded that there might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention. Durham constabulary view this as minor because there was no apparent breach of social distancing," a statement by the police says.
According to a Downing Street spokesman, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thinks the Cummings issue "as closed".
"The Prime Minister has said he believes Mr Cummings behaved reasonably and legally given all the circumstances and he regards this issue as closed," the spokesman said.
Boris Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, made headlines last week after media reports emerged saying that he had driven with his family to Durham on 27 March while all non-essential travel in the UK was banned due to the coronavirus outbreak.
MORE TO FOLLOW
